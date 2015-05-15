BUJUMBURA May 15 A civil society group in Burundi which had a prominent role in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza called on Friday for rallies to continue, the movement's deputy said, adding his group had nothing to do with a failed coup attempt.

"Protests to reject the third term bid for Nkurunziza will continue," said Gordien Niyungeko, deputy head of Focode, one of the 300 civil society groups that backed protests. "Our movement had nothing to do with the attempted coup or the failed coup."

A group of young men in the Cibitoke suburb of Bujumbura, an area where there were frequent rallies in past weeks, said they had been warned by police men that they would be treated as rebels and shot at if they demonstrated.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)