Woman sing in front of police during a protest by women against president Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura, Burundi, May 10. 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Burundian refugees gather at the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters, who are against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, gesture in front of a burning barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

GENEVA More than 105,000 people have fled Burundi to Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, following an attempted coup and protests, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

Neighbouring Tanzania has received 70,187 Burundians, Rwanda 26,300 and 9,183 are in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the UNHCR said.

Tanzanian authorities are reporting that more than 50,000 Burundians are living rough on shore of Lake Tanganyika, "possibly even more", UNHCR spokeswoman Karin de Gruijl told a news briefing in Geneva.

