BUJUMBURA May 15 Burundi's presidential spokesman said on Friday that the general behind an attempt to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza remained at large, after earlier saying he had been detained.

Major General Godefroid Niyombare "has not been arrested", presidential spokesman Gervais Abayeho told Reuters. He said the source of his earlier statement had corrected the information.