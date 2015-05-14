(Repeats to add more subscribers)
By Katy Migiro
NAIROBI, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Up to 50,000
Burundian refugees are stranded in an overcrowded lakeside
village on the border with Tanzania, amid mounting tension with
local people and fear of disease, the United Nations said on
Thursday.
Aid agencies are preparing for the regional crisis to worsen
following an attempted coup in Burundi on Wednesday. It is the
worst violence to hit the small central African nation since its
12-year civil war ended in 2005.
Roadblocks and the closure of borders have been making it
hard for people to flee, agencies said, as protests erupted over
President Pierre Nkurunziza's plan to run for a third term.
There is just one 100-year-old German boat transporting
1,200 refugees a day from Kagunga village to the Tanzanian port
of Kigoma and it cannot keep up with some 2,000 daily arrivals.
"The real problem that we have at the moment is trying to
take these people off Kagunga before we have a major health
situation," said Joyce Mends-Cole, the United Nations refugee
agency's (UNHCR) representative in Tanzania.
Most of the refugees at Kagunga are women and children who
have been sleeping out in the rain, said the International
Rescue Committee's Tanzania country director, Elijah Okeyo.
They are squeezed into a confined space with a shortage of
latrines and drinking water in a village that is normally home
to 12,000 people, he said.
"The situation is desperate," he said. "There are a lot of
sick people."
The IRC is providing medical care to women giving birth and
children with diarrhoea and malaria.
Mends-Cole said there could be 50,000 people at Kagunga, on
a remote peninsula at Burundi's southern tip, which would take
the number of Burundians who have fled the country since late
April to over 100,000.
There are 26,000 refugees in Rwanda, 17,000 in Nyarugusu
refugee camp further inland in Tanzania and more than 7,000 in
Democratic Republic of Congo, the UNHCR said.
Agencies said that harassment at roadblocks by youths
supporting Burundi's ruling CNDD-FDD party over the past few
days had made it hard for people to move around.
"Burundian authorities are really putting up a lot of
roadblocks and other obstacles," said Martina Pomeroy, UNHCR's
spokeswoman in Rwanda. "There might be refugees that want to
enter Rwanda but they are not able."
There were fewer than 100 new arrivals in Rwanda on
Wednesday, she said, down from 2,000 to 3,000 a day two weeks
ago.
Many of the refugees arrived empty-handed, to convince those
manning the roadblocks that they were not leaving the country,
Pomeroy said.
"They say anyone who is an opponent of the ruling regime is
targeted," she said.
The ruling CNDD-FDD party denies charges that its youth wing
is armed and trying to stir violence.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by Tim Pearce)