BUJUMBURA, June 4 Burundi's president has
approved a media law that forces journalists to reveal sources
and forbids stories deemed to undermine national security,
drawing condemnation from reporters and rights groups on
Tuesday.
Journalists said they would ignore the legislation and
challenge it in the constitutional court.
Reporters Without Borders said the law, which had been
endorsed by parliament and the senate before President Pierre
Nkurunziza signed it, set the east African country back 20
years.
"This is a black day for freedom of information in
Burundi," the campaign group said in a statement.
A spokesman for the president, Leonidas Hatungimana, said
the legislation took effect immediately but made no further
comment.
The bill bans the media from publishing stories about
national defence, public safety, state security and the local
currency.
Those who break the law face fines of between $2,000
and$6,000, a sum well above the annual salaries of many
journalists.
Nkurunziza, a former rebel leader, won a second term in 2010
in a vote boycotted by the opposition.
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by Richard Lough and
Robin Pomeroy)