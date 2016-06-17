* Burundi boasts few major foreign investors
* Crisis has hammered economy, caused forex shortage
* Russia relatively cautious at U.N. over handling crisis
By Clement Manirabarusha
BUJUMBURA, June 17 Burundi's central bank has
signed a deal with Russia's Gazprombank to
facilitate foreign investment in the African nation, which has
been embroiled in a political crisis for more than a year and
faced Western aid cuts.
No further details were immediately available on the deal
but other African nations, including Mozambique, have turned to
Russian institutions when Western donors or multilateral bodies
have been more reluctant to provide funding.
Burundi boasts few major foreign investments beyond its
mobile phone businesses and main brewery Barudi, owned by
Heineken. The crisis has hammered an already
struggling economy and caused a shortage of foreign exchange.
Burundi has been mired in crisis since President Pierre
Nkurunziza pursued and won a third term in office last year. His
opponents and Western nations say this violates the constitution
and a deal that ended a civil war in 2005. Officials dismiss
this and cite a court decision that ruled he could run again.
The United States and Europe, the biggest donors to Burundi,
have cut back on their support and imposed sanctions on some
senior officials and rebels, as violence has flared. More than
450 people have been killed and rebel groups have emerged.
Russia has typically taken a more cautious line at the U.N.
Security Council when Western states have called for outside
intervention to end the violence.
The Central Bank of Burundi, known by the French acronym
BRB, signed the deal on Thursday with Russia's Gazprombank "to
facilitate foreign direct investment in Burundi", Burundi's
Second Vice President Joseph Butore tweeted.
The agreement "is a guarantee for Russian companies which
are interested in the EAC through Burundi," Butore wrote,
referring to the East African Community (EAC) trade bloc that
groups Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan.
The deal was signed on the sidelines of the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum.
There was no immediate comment from Gazprombank.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)