BUJUMBURA, March 5 Burundians went on strike on
Thursday to protest against high fuel costs and the price of
their mobile phone bills, bringing the capital Bujumbura to a
standstill as the government said the action was illegal.
The government says it has had to raise taxes to seek
revenues and cover its expenditures after a significant decrease
of donor support to Burundi, caused in part by an economic
slowdown in donor countries and concerns over graft and human
rights abuses.
The one-day strike, organised by trade unions and civil
society groups, was largely heeded and most businesses, public
hospitals, schools, and other state services stayed closed in
the capital, a Reuters reporter said.
Public transport in the capital was also paralysed.
The strike organisers want the government to significantly
lower the fuel price in keeping with falling international
prices.
They also want a newly introduced tax on mobile telephone
communications services abolished, saying it deprives people of
their right to communicate.
"International fuel prices have significantly fallen, but we
don't see any change. We want the government to adjust local
fuel prices at the level of current price of a barrel on the
international market," Tharcisse Gahungu, chairman of Burundi's
Confederation of Trade Unions (COSYBU), told Reuters.
"Additionally, we demand the cancellation of a new tax on
mobile telephones, because the mobile telephone in Burundi is no
longer a luxury product, but a useful tool for most people in
their everyday life."
Gahungu said if the government did not heed their demands
they would take tougher actions, without giving more details.
Burundi's government has cut fuel prices three times since
late 2014 but trade unions say they are still too high
considering that the state continues to collect higher taxes on
sold petroleum products.
The trade ministry says current fuel prices at the pump are
reasonable.
"For me, the strike should last one week until the
government understands our claims," said bus driver, Ndayisaba
Jean Marie.
The minister of work and social security, Anonciatta
Sendazirasa, told reporters the strike was illegal.
Burundi is caught in a dispute on whether President Pierre
Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005, will be allowed to
run for a third term. Under the constitution, he can only serve
two terms.
There is some doubt on whether Nkurunziza's first term
should count, given he was selected by lawmakers rather than
voted into office in 2005.
Civil society organisations have warned that they will call
for massive street protests if Nkurunziza announces his
candidacy for a third term.
