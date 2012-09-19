BUJUMBURA, Sept 19 Burundi's tea export revenues fell 3.2 percent in August compared with the same period in the previous year due to low volumes of sales, a tea board official said on Wednesday.

State-run tea board (OTB) said it collected $2.07 million in August from the export of 621,830 kg, down from $2.14 million earned the same month in 2011 from the sale of 717,121 kg.

"Tea sold in August was produced in July and during that period harvest of tea leaves in most growing areas wasn't good as it was the beginning of drought," OTB's export official Remy Ndayininahaze, told Reuters.

"This is the main reason behind that fall in earnings."

Meanwhile, the year/year export average price per kilogram climbed to $3.34 versus $2.99 last year and OTB attributed this to a stronger regional market.

"Prices at Mombasa market were high following a fall in output of the Kenyan tea," said Ndayininahaze.

Kenya is the top tea producer in East Africa and landlocked Burundi exports 80 percent of its commodity through a regional weekly auction held in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa.

Tea is Burundi's second largest hard currency earner after coffee and supports some 300,000 smallholder farmers in a nation of 8 million people.

The tea board said it had already collected $18.4 million in overall revenues between January and August this year.

The commodity generated $22.2 million in 2011, up from $18.2 million in 2010. (Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; editing by James Macharia and James Jukwey)