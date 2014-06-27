BUJUMBURA, June 27 China is financing a $40
million project to help Burundi switch to digital broadcasting
from analogue by June 2015, according to the small east African
nation's telecom regulator.
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has set June
2015 as the deadline for the migration to switch off analogue
broadcasts in several regions of the world, including Africa.
China has funded roads and other infrastructure projects in
Burundi, a poor landlocked country that relies heavily on tea
and coffee exports.
Deogratias Bizindavyi, in charge of digital process and
frequency spectrum at Burundian telecom regulator ARCT, said on
Thursday that China's Star Times would install the network,
including equipping radio and television with digital equipment.
Some of the $40 million will be in the form of a grant from
the Chinese government to Burundi, and another part would be a
loan provided by Export-Import Bank of China to Star Times and
Burundi state TV (RNTB) as a joint venture, he told Reuters.
Star Times has other digital TV operations in Africa.
China is also building a new presidential palace in Burundi,
which is facing its worst political crisis - a dispute about
whether the president can run for a third term - since a
12-year civil war ended in 2005.
