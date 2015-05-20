A Burundian refugee child sleeps as she receives treatment at a makeshift clinic at the Lake Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma western Tanzania, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

DAR ES SALAAM A cholera outbreak at a refugee camp sheltering thousands of Burundian refugees in northwest Tanzania has killed at least 33 people, a Tanzanian regional health official said on Wednesday.

"The number of Burundi refugees who have died from the cholera outbreak has now reached 33," Leonard Subi, a medical officer in the nearby town of Kigoma, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ed Cropley)