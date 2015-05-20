Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
DAR ES SALAAM A cholera outbreak at a refugee camp sheltering thousands of Burundian refugees in northwest Tanzania has killed at least 33 people, a Tanzanian regional health official said on Wednesday.
"The number of Burundi refugees who have died from the cholera outbreak has now reached 33," Leonard Subi, a medical officer in the nearby town of Kigoma, told Reuters.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.