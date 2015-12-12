(Removes fourth and fifth paragraphs containing incorrect
* Capital rocked by worst violence since May
* Residents say corpses in streets after clashes
* Western powers fear Burundi sliding back into civil war
NAIROBI, Dec 12 Nearly 90 people were killed
during Friday's clashes in the Burundian capital, the army said
on Saturday, the worst outbreak of violence in Burundi since a
failed coup in May.
Blasts and gunfire echoed around Bujumbura for most of
Friday and residents said officials spent the day collecting
bullet-riddled bodies from city streets.
There was no fighting overnight and the capital's streets
were calm on Saturday.
Army spokesman Gaspard Baratuza said gunmen had attacked
three military sites in Bujumbura, kindling a day of clashes
across the city. He said 79 attackers were killed and 45 others
captured. Four police officers and four soldiers also died.
"Sweep operations have finished now," Baratuza said, adding
that officials confiscated weapons and ammunition.
Unrest in Burundi, which started in April when President
Pierre Nkurunziza announced plans for a third term in office,
has unnerved a region still volatile two decades after the
genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.
Friday's clashes were condemned by the United States, which
like other Western powers fears the Central African nation could
slide back into ethnic conflict.
The police did not identify the gunmen. One of the generals
behind the failed coup attempt said afterwards that his rebel
group still aimed to topple the president.
Residents said some of Friday's dead were killed after being
rounded up by the police in house-to-house searches, an
allegation the police denied.
According to witnesses and pictures circulated on social
media, some bodies had their hands tied behind their backs.
"They entered in our compounds, gathered all young and
middle-aged men, took them and killed them away from their
homes," said one resident in Nyakabiga.
But police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said there were "no
collateral victims" during Friday clashes.
Baratuza said some attackers who attempted to raid the
Ngagara military camp retreated and were pursued by security
forces who "inflicted on them considerable losses."
Kenya Airways, which cancelled flights to Burundi
on Friday, said it would resume flying to Bujumbura on Sunday.
Until now, battle lines in Burundi's crisis have followed
the political divide. But Western powers and neighbouring
countries fear prolonged violence could reopen old ethnic rifts
in a nation of 10 million people.
Burundi's 12-year civil war, which ended in 2005, pitted
rebel groups of the Hutu majority, including one led by
Nkurunziza, against what was then an army led by the Tutsi
minority. Rwanda has the same ethnic mix.
More than 220,000 people have fled the violence to
neighbouring Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Congo.
