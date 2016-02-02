NAIROBI Feb 2 At least one person was killed in
a grenade attack on a bar in Burundi on Monday night, witnesses
said, in more violence since the African Union backed away from
sending in peacekeepers without the government's consent.
The grenades went off in the Butere neighbourhood of the
capital Bujumbura on Monday night.
"One (person) was killed instantly," said Jean de Dieu, who
was near the scene of attack.
Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye confirmed two grenades
were detonated and eight people were wounded.
Burundi sank into a crisis last year after President Pierre
Nkurunziza ran for a third term of office, which he secured in a
disputed vote.
African leaders, who met in Addis Ababa at the weekend,
agreed to send a team to try to persuade Nkurunziza to accept a
5,000-strong force after he rejected the plan and said any such
force would be treated as an invasion.
The Butere neighbourhood was one of the flashpoints during
the height of the violent protest against Nkurunziza's decision,
along with the neighbouring Mutakura and Cibitoke areas.
When the peacekeeping plan was announced in December by the
African Union's peace and security council, officials had said
they could invoke an article of the AU's charter that allows it
to act even without a government's agreement.
But African leaders showed wariness of such a move at the
summit and instead decided to seek approval first.
One Western diplomat said he understood that the leaders had
agreed to request that the U.N. Security Council pass a
resolution that could threaten sanctions if Burundi refused.
