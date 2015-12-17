United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein (L) speaks with Keith Harper, U.S. representative to the UNHRC during a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Burundi in Geneva, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Burundi is on the verge of civil war because of a campaign of political repression in which at least 400 people have been killed and almost 3,500 arrested, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said on Thursday.

"Burundi is at bursting point, on the very cusp of a civil war," he told a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council. He called for a robust response by the international community, including travel bans and asset freezes.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)