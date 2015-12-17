Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
GENEVA Burundi is on the verge of civil war because of a campaign of political repression in which at least 400 people have been killed and almost 3,500 arrested, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said on Thursday.
"Burundi is at bursting point, on the very cusp of a civil war," he told a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council. He called for a robust response by the international community, including travel bans and asset freezes.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.