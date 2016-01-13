By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Jan 13 Sending United Nations
peacekeepers to Burundi if violence worsens would be a "last
resort" because the world body was not equipped to deal with an
intense ethnic conflict, said a U.N. memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
In the memo to the U.N. Security Council, peacekeeping chief
Herve Ladsous said the U.N. was limited in its ability to combat
significant violence in the event no countries stepped up to
protect civilians and there was no political process underway.
Diplomats said in November that the United Nations was
considering various deployments of international troops to
Burundi as part of its contingency planning. Ladsous' memo
formally outlines those options. The Security Council would need
to authorize any deployment of U.N. peacekeepers.
"Current planning considers that any United Nations
uniformed deployment would be a measure of last resort, where
political dialogue and preventative deployments have failed to
avert widespread conflict and where no first-responder-nation or
coalition-of-the-willing has stepped forward," the memo said.
"But a truly worst-case scenario will result in a scale of
violence beyond the United Nations capacity to protect," it
said.
Violence has worsened since President Pierre Nkurunziza
decided to run for a third term, a move opponents said was
illegal, and won a disputed election in July. At least 400
people have been killed and 200,000 have fled.
Western powers and African states fear the crisis that has
so far largely followed political allegiances could spiral into
a renewed ethnic conflict. Burundi's 12 year civil war, which
ended in 2005, pitted an army led by the Tutsi minority against
rebel groups of the Hutu majority.
The Ladsous memo outlines three possible contingency plans
for deployment of U.N. troops: sending a brigade of up to four
battalions and two police units from the peacekeeping mission in
neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo; a deployment up to
10,000 troops; or a mix of those two options.
The African Union said in December it was ready to send
5,000 peacekeepers to protect civilians in Burundi, but
Nkurunziza has said that Burundians would fight against any
peacekeepers.
Philippe Bolopion, Human Rights Watch deputy director for
global advocacy, said the memo highlighted a need to focus more
"preventative and creative" action to reduce the risk of
widespread violence, such as the deployment of a U.N. political
mission with a police component.
"We can't blame the U.N. for openly admitting that blue
helmets won't stop mass violence if it breaks out, because it's
the truth," Bolopion said.
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Grant
McCool)