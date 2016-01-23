By Michelle Nichols
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Jan 23 The United States on
Saturday urged African leaders to "work behind the scenes"
before their annual summit next weekend to convince Burundi to
accept a deployment of international troops in the tiny African
state amid festering political violence.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said
members of the African Union Peace and Security Council expected
leaders to endorse its proposed deployment of 5,000 troops to
protect civilians, despite a rejection of the force by Burundi.
"I didn't get a sense from the African countries gathered in
the room that they're going to take that as a final answer,"
Power told reporters after a meeting between the U.N. Security
Council and the AU Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa.
"As well as the AU meeting (next weekend) to endorse it, we
will need leaders to work behind the scenes to get the Burundi
government to change its position," she said.
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza says the plan to send
peacekeepers would constitute "an invading force". Nkurunziza's
re-election for a third term last year sparked the crisis, which
has raised fears of an ethnic conflict in a region where
memories of neighboring Rwanda's 1994 genocide remain fresh.
The U.N. Security Council traveled to Burundi on Thursday
for one night, it's second visit to the country in less than 10
months. The United Nations estimates the death toll at 439
people but says it could be higher. More than 240,000 people
have fled abroad and the country's economy is in crisis.
The African Union plans to seek U.N. Security Council
backing for any deployment of troops. France will draft a
resolution, Deputy U.N. Ambassador Alexis Lamek said, adding
that an initial priority was to send some 100 AU human rights
and military observers to Burundi.
Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said the
situation in Burundi appeared to be improving, but not to the
point where "we can say we should put it on the back burner."
"For us it will be very difficult to oppose any resolution
from the African Union because we always say that there should
be African solutions to African problems," he said of any
request for U.N. authorization to deploy troops. Russia is a
council veto power.
"There are no signs of genocide, but there is potential for
genocide ... but there is no imminent threat," he said. Iliichev
said on Friday that Burundi did not need peacekeepers and
instead needed help increasing its police capacity.
During a meeting with the U.N. Security Council on
Friday, Nkurunziza accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting
rebels by training and arming Burundian refugees recruited on
Rwandan soil. Rwanda has previously dismissed the allegations.
"It is in the interests of the Burundian government to
consent to having an enhanced African presence in Burundi to
monitor the border, to disarm those elements outside the
traditional security forces and to help stabilize the
situation," Power said.
Burundi and Rwanda have the same ethnic mix - about 85
percent Hutus and 15 percent Tutsis. A 12-year civil war in
Burundi, which ended in 2005, pitted a Tutsi-led army against
Hutu rebel groups.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)