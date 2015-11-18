NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Political
violence, a shrinking economy and biting aid cuts are worsening
poverty and hunger across Burundi, amid reports that thousands
of people are internally displaced and unable to get help.
People are fleeing their homes in one of the world's poorest
and hungriest countries, amid United Nations warnings that mass
atrocities could erupt following inflammatory remarks by
government officials.
Many displaced people are scared of being identified,
fearing their lives are in danger for supporting, or being
perceived to support, the political opposition, Refugees
International said on Wednesday.
"They fled after multiple threats, arrests, torture and even
the rape of female family members - actions allegedly carried
out by different security actors," it said in a report.
Burundian government agents have beaten, arrested or turned
back suspected pro-opposition citizens at the border, it added.
The presidential spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
At least 240 people have been killed and over 200,000 have
fled to neighbouring states during months of violence that began
when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided in April to run for a
third term. He won a disputed election in July.
There have been violent clashes between protesters and
security forces in the capital, Bujumbura, and a series of
targeted killings. Corpses are regularly found in the streets
after nightly gunfire.
SIXTY PERCENT ARE CHILDREN
In the first assessment of its kind since the crisis began,
the International Organization of Migration (IOM) identified
almost 15,000 displaced people living in Makamba and
Kirundo border provinces.
Six out of ten of those surveyed were children and 85
percent of the displaced said they did not have enough to eat,
IOM's Burundi country director Kristina Mejo told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Many children had malaria, malnutrition and diarrhoea, the
survey found.
The IOM hopes to carry out assessments in other provinces,
to identify people's needs and provide goods such as cooking
pots, plastic sheeting and blankets, Mejo said.
Children are bearing the brunt of Burundi's political
turmoil, agencies said, as rising prices and falling incomes in
the tiny cenral African country make buying food a struggle.
"We are seeing increases in food insecurity as well as
higher rates of malnutrition," the International Rescue
Committee's country director Richard Crothers said.
Repeated migrations, increasing household poverty and poor
harvests have contributed to unusually high mid-year
malnutrition rates, reaching 8 percent among displaced children,
the U.N. children's fund (Unicef) said.
"The potential impact of the current crisis and an economic
downturn on children cannot be underestimated," Unicef spokesman
James Elder said. "It could be devastating."
Four out of five Burundians live on less than $1.25 a day,
the World Bank says. Half the budget comes from donors and the
government - the largest employer - has difficulty paying
salaries because of aid cuts and falling tax revenues.
"Each time a position disappears in a place like Burundi, it
impacts 10 to 15 people who have been reliant on that salary,"
said Crothers.
The European Union, the United States, Belgium and the
Netherlands have withheld millions of dollars of aid in an
attempt to push Nkurunziza to negotiate with the opposition.
The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to
shrink by 7.2 percent this year, reversing a decade of growth
since the end of civil war in 2005.
Donors fund 60 percent of the health budget and drugs have
run out in many public health centres, forcing people to buy
medicine in private pharmacies, Unicef's Elder said.
Donor-funded incentives have been cut, and some medics are
starting to charge for services for under-fives and pregnant
women that used to be free, Crothers said.
