WASHINGTON, March 7 More than 100 chief executives at large U.S. companies urged the Obama administration and Congress on Wednesday to end political gridlock and work together with industry to accelerate economic growth through measures such as corporate tax reform.

"We cannot be successful if government and business remain divided," Boeing Co CEO Jim McNerney told a news conference in Washington, D.C. He was flanked by dozens of chief executives participating in meetings hosted by the Business Roundtable.

The group, whose member companies generate more than $6 trillion of annual revenue and employ 14 million people, released a 50-page plan that it said would revitalize the U.S. economy and encourage business to create more jobs.

The report called on Washington to balance the federal deficit within five years, adopt smarter and less complex regulatory policies, and slash the combined corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 39.2 percent.

Proctor & Gamble Co CEO Robert McDonald said the current combined U.S. corporate tax rate would be the highest in the world next month when Japanese tax reforms took effect.

In addition, U.S. rules taxed companies for trade or business profits earned overseas, unlike most other industrialized countries, he said. McDonald said the group was working with several congressional committees and the U.S. Treasury to move tax rates to a more "level playing field."

President Barack Obama, who met with the executives for over an hour on Tuesday, last month unveiled a detailed plan to cut the corporate tax rate, including tax breaks for domestic manufacturers, but closing corporate tax loopholes.

Major business groups applauded the lower corporate rate, but criticized the plan for not going far enough and keeping the current system for taxing U.S. corporations' foreign profits.

Obama's plan has little chance of being enacted into law in an election year by a Congress deeply divided over fiscal issues.

The executives said neither Congress nor Obama could afford to wait until after the presidential election to address tax reform.

The report also called for trade policies that strengthened U.S. competitiveness abroad, adoption of a new national energy strategy, improved cybersecurity and immigration reform.

In addition, the United States needed to focus on ensuring education, affordable health care and stable retirement benefits for American workers, said Andrew Leveris, CEO of Dow Chemical Co.

"We can't afford continued inaction from Washington," Leveris told the news conference.

Current rules, he said, were imposing massive costs on industry, strangling economic growth and job creation.

Business Roundtable members said the proposed reforms would restore confidence and enable companies to create jobs at a time when one out of every 12 Americans cannot find employment.

The executives were due to met with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner later on Wednesday, and also planned to meet with every member of Congress and other federal agencies during a week of high-level activities in Washington.

Douglas Oberhelman, CEO of Caterpillar Inc, said the group supported Obama's call for renewal of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, whose financing assistance is described by Republicans as "corporate welfare."

But he said the group was seeking reforms to beef up the Ex-Im Bank, which provides financing to U.S. exporters to make sales that are viewed as too risky by private banks.

Other countries' financing agencies offered benefits that the U.S. bank did not, putting U.S. companies at a disadvantage when they competed for international sales, he said.