* Companies urge balanced federal budget in 5 years
* Seek cut in corporate tax rate to 25 percent
* Business Roundtable backs renewal of Ex-Im Bank
WASHINGTON, March 7 More than 100 chief
executives at large U.S. companies urged the Obama
administration and Congress on Wednesday to end political
gridlock and work together with industry to accelerate economic
growth through measures such as corporate tax reform.
"We cannot be successful if government and business remain
divided," Boeing Co CEO Jim McNerney told a news
conference in Washington, D.C. He was flanked by dozens of chief
executives participating in meetings hosted by the Business
Roundtable.
The group, whose member companies generate more than $6
trillion of annual revenue and employ 14 million people,
released a 50-page plan that it said would revitalize the U.S.
economy and encourage business to create more jobs.
The report called on Washington to balance the federal
deficit within five years, adopt smarter and less complex
regulatory policies, and slash the combined corporate tax rate
to 25 percent from 39.2 percent.
Proctor & Gamble Co CEO Robert McDonald said the
current combined U.S. corporate tax rate would be the highest in
the world next month when Japanese tax reforms took effect.
In addition, U.S. rules taxed companies for trade or
business profits earned overseas, unlike most other
industrialized countries, he said. McDonald said the group was
working with several congressional committees and the U.S.
Treasury to move tax rates to a more "level playing field."
President Barack Obama, who met with the executives for over
an hour on Tuesday, last month unveiled a detailed plan to cut
the corporate tax rate, including tax breaks for domestic
manufacturers, but closing corporate tax loopholes.
Major business groups applauded the lower corporate rate,
but criticized the plan for not going far enough and keeping the
current system for taxing U.S. corporations' foreign profits.
Obama's plan has little chance of being enacted into law in
an election year by a Congress deeply divided over fiscal
issues.
The executives said neither Congress nor Obama could afford
to wait until after the presidential election to address tax
reform.
The report also called for trade policies that strengthened
U.S. competitiveness abroad, adoption of a new national energy
strategy, improved cybersecurity and immigration reform.
In addition, the United States needed to focus on ensuring
education, affordable health care and stable retirement benefits
for American workers, said Andrew Leveris, CEO of Dow Chemical
Co.
"We can't afford continued inaction from Washington,"
Leveris told the news conference.
Current rules, he said, were imposing massive costs on
industry, strangling economic growth and job creation.
Business Roundtable members said the proposed reforms would
restore confidence and enable companies to create jobs at a time
when one out of every 12 Americans cannot find employment.
The executives were due to met with Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner later on Wednesday, and also planned to meet
with every member of Congress and other federal agencies during
a week of high-level activities in Washington.
Douglas Oberhelman, CEO of Caterpillar Inc, said the
group supported Obama's call for renewal of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank, whose financing assistance is described by
Republicans as "corporate welfare."
But he said the group was seeking reforms to beef up the
Ex-Im Bank, which provides financing to U.S. exporters to make
sales that are viewed as too risky by private banks.
Other countries' financing agencies offered benefits that
the U.S. bank did not, putting U.S. companies at a disadvantage
when they competed for international sales, he said.