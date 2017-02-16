LONDON/TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Gillis, Ellis &
Baker, a New Orleans-based insurance company, relocated from the
battered, flooded city to nearby Baton Rouge so it could carry
on serving its 4,000 clients, who all had at least one claim
following the storm.
Had it not been able to keep operating after the disaster,
“we would have been out of business today”, said the firm's
president, Anderson Baker.
“We would not have been able to live up to our promise to
get our customers' claims initiated,” he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The company had decided to ramp up its disaster plan just
weeks before the deadly hurricane hit, and was able to make use
of a generator-powered trailer with office equipment and
satellite phones provided by U.S. firm Agility Recovery.
“We don’t see it as a choice,” said Baker. “It’s part of
being in business. For us, it’s mission critical.”
Whether a devastating hurricane like Katrina - the costliest
storm in U.S. history, which left 1,800 dead - or more
commonplace events such as a rat infestation, natural hazards
can disrupt business operations and harm profitability.
In 2016, over 10,000 people died as a result of natural and
man-made disasters globally, while financial losses amounted to
at least $158 billion, according to insurance giant Swiss Re.
Increasingly, companies are realising how important disaster
recovery can be for their survival, and are finding ways to keep
their staff and assets safer from threats.
Gillis, Ellis & Baker is now investing in remote and
cloud-based systems as part of a strategy to protect its
operations in case of future disasters.
“We’ve got to be there or those clients... have no reason to
stay with us any further if we’re not there to answer the phones
and do what they need us to do,” said Baker.
Stock-piling critical materials, backing up computer data,
identifying alternative suppliers and re-locating activities are
among the measures businesses can take to prepare and build
resilience to disasters, experts say.
RECOVERY SERVICES
And as climate change brings more extreme weather around the
globe, there is growing demand from the private sector for
backup services in case a disaster strikes.
“It’s asset protection, employee protection - so there’s a
responsibility for companies to have to do this,” said Hyune
Hand, chief executive officer of Agility Recovery. “The biggest
gap we have is when customers say 'we’ll deal with that if it
comes'."
Agility Recovery, which provides mobile units, computers and
generators to disaster-affected clients, is gearing up to
increase the number of ready-to-use offices it can offer its
customers in emergencies.
When Superstorm Sandy ploughed into the U.S. northeast in
2012, leaving over 120 people dead and knocking out power and
telecommunications, Agility Recovery brought in equipment to
help its clients, ranging from large financial institutions to
local convenience stores.
But businesses need not wait for a crisis to hit before
putting in place measures to reduce losses.
When it comes to building resilience to climate change,
companies should consider the potential impact on their physical
assets, as well as rising costs, from energy prices to raw
materials, said Geoff Lane, a partner in the sustainability team
at professional services firm PwC.
“Another key aspect is 'brand resilience' as consumers,
employees and investors are increasingly looking at companies'
overall positioning and response to climate change when making
financial or life choices,” he said.
‘TRIPLE DIVIDEND’
But many businesses - and governments - are still too used
to under-spending on prevention, taking a short-term approach
that ultimately costs them more, experts say.
“We are actually far outspending on recovery and response,
the post-event funding... than on prevention and ex-ante
anticipative management, and this is really a problem,” said
Swenja Surminski, a senior fellow at the London-based Grantham
Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.
“We’re locking ourselves into a less resilient future if we
don’t address risk right now,” she told a recent webinar for
the International Center for Climate Governance.
A new book co-authored by Surminski, “Realising the Triple
Dividend of Resilience”, argues that boosting resilience can
save lives and avoid losses; unlock economic potential; and
generate additional value known as “co-benefits”.
These “co-benefits” could be investing in life boats for
floods that can also be used by communities for fishing and
trade, or leasing shelters that double up as meeting spaces.
RIPPLE EFFECTS
Adam Rose, research professor at the University of Southern
California Sol Price School of Public Policy, agrees that
emphasising the benefits could be one way to incentivise
businesses to invest in resilience.
Doing so could help them avoid a drop in profits due to loss
of customers and market share, and lessen disruptions to the
local economy or society they operate in, he said.
“People are realising that disaster losses to an individual
business have spill-over effects,” he said.
For example, the GDP losses from Hurricane Katrina far
exceeded the cost of property damage, while business
interruption caused by the September 11, 2001 attacks in New
York was valued at around four times higher than the physical
damage to the World Trade Center, Rose noted.
So far, larger companies have generally been quicker to take
action, while many medium and small-sized firms still need to
get up to speed and adopt best practices, he added.
“Businesses are getting more involved in sharing information
(and) learning more about all features of the broad definition
of resilience,” he said.
