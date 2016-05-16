India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Business-intelligence Of Oriental Nations :
* Says it issued 78,481,254 private placement new shares at 22.88 yuan per share
* Says it raised 1,795,651,091.52 yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zebW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.