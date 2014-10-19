NEW YORK Oct 19 Business jet buyers are
expected to take delivery of as many as 675 new aircraft worth
about $20.5 billion this year, a slight rise over deliveries
worth $20 billion 2013, according to a forecast by Honeywell
International Inc.
The outlook for the next decade shows demand for 9,450 jets
worth about $280 billion. That's up from 9,250 jets worth $250
billion in last years' long-range forecast, Honeywell said.
But the global survey of 1,500 corporate flight departments,
released on the eve of the National Business Aviation
Association conference, found that companies had reduced their
five-year plans to replace or add to their fleets, with the
biggest demand change coming from the Asia-Pacific region.
Corporate fleet managers, including governments and charter
companies, plan to make new jet purchases over the next five
years equal to, on average, about 23 percent of their fleets,
down from about 28 percent in the 2013 survey, Honeywell said.
Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region showed the biggest drop in
buying plans, down about 12 percentage points, while buying
expectations in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and
North America fell by 8, 11, and 6 percentage points,
respectively, the survey found.
Plans by buyers in Europe, however, jumped 6 percentage
points, despite the inclusion of Russia, where purchase plans
fell due to economic uncertainty and sanctions.
"Even with a lower purchase expectation from Russia, Europe
was still up, which I think is a good sign for the Western
European economies," said Brian Sill, president of business and
general aviation at Honeywell Aerospace.
Buyers remain most interested in large-cabin business jets,
but interest in mid-cabin and small-cabin jets improved in the
latest survey. "That's good news because they had been
languishing for the last few years," Sill said.
The launch last week of two new large-cabin aircraft by
Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, a unit of General Dynamics Corp
, is among the factors expected to fuel purchases over the
longer term. Fractional ownership companies also are starting to
renew their fleets, Sill said. Fractional operator Flexjet was
one of the two launch customers of the new Gulfstream G500 and
G600 models.
In terms of market share, demand from North America slipped
2 percentage points to 59 percent. The share of so-called BRIC
countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) fell to 29 percent
in the latest survey from 42 percent last year.
"Brazil had very strong purchase expectations, despite the
economy being in a bit of a slowdown," Sill said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)