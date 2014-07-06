Editor: Jan Paschal +646 223 6205
TOP STORIES
IMF's LaGarde hints at cut in world growth forecasts
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France - Christine LaGarde, chief of the
International Monetary Fund, indicates that the IMF may trim the
Fund's growth forecasts, although she says that global economic
activity should get stronger in the year's second half and
accelerate in 2015. (IMF/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 437 words)
ANALYSIS
When CEO has cancer, board must plan for more than
succession
NEW YORK - When Goldman Sachs' then-senior partner, Gus
Levy, suffered a stroke in the middle of a client meeting in
1976 and died shortly afterwards, the bank's management didn't
know who would lead the investment bank. It turned out that Levy
left instructions on a note in his top desk drawer. Succession
planning at U.S. companies is more sophisticated now. Case in
point: JPMorgan Chase & Co, whose Chairman and CEO Jamie
Dimon told the bank's employees and shareholders on July 1 that
he has throat cancer. (JPMORGAN CHASE DIMON/MANAGEMENT
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Paritosh Bansal and Lauren Tara LaCapra,
1,258 words)
U.S. moves toward opening skies for commercial drones
SEATTLE/NEW YORK - The U.S. air safety regulator is drafting
rules to permit small drones to be used for commercial purposes,
a step toward allowing remote-control planes and helicopters to
be deployed for everything from TV news coverage to monitoring
crops.(USA-DRONES/FAA, moved, by Alwyn Scott and Jennifer Saba,
916 words)
U.S. tightens security on electronics at overseas airports
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration
says it will not allow cellphones or other electronic devices on
U.S.-bound planes at some overseas airports if the devices are
not charged up.(USA-SECURITY/AIRPORTS, moved, 223 words)
COMPANIES
Daimler expects sales to surpass Audi, BMW in China this
year
FRANKFURT - German carmaker Daimler expects its
Mercedes-Benz brand to overtake rivals Audi and BMW by the
number of cars sold in China this year as its new strategy for
the world's biggest car market starts to bear fruit, a board
member tells a newspaper.(DAIMLER-CHINA), moved, 302 words)
Spain's Gowex to file for bankruptcy
MADRID - Spanish wireless networks provider Gowex says it
will file for bankruptcy and its CEO has resigned, in a dramatic
collapse to a success story in which its stock value grew
22-fold as it sought to conquer the world with its Wi-Fi
services. (GOWEX-BANKRUPTCY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer,
857 words)
INSIGHT
How to fix a broken market in antibiotics
LONDON - The drugs don't work - and neither does the market,
when it comes to antibiotics. When sophisticated bugs that
medicines used to kill within days start to fight back and win,
all of healthcare is in trouble. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (INSIGHT,
PIX, REPEAT) moved, by Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland, 1,430
words)
BOX OFFICE
"Transformers" crushes "Tammy" to lead weekend box office
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - "Transformers: Age of Extinction"
collects $36.4 million in ticket sales over the three-day July 4
weekend, storming ahead of new films "Tammy," "Deliver Us From
Evil" and "Earth to Echo" to lead the U.S. and Canadian box
office for a second consecutive weekend. (BOXOFFICE/), moved, by
Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud, 471 words)
+See also: BOXOFFICE/CHART, moved
COLUMN - Wall St Week Ahead
Double-digit profit growth may return in Q2
NEW YORK - With the hoopla over the Dow topping 17,000 out
of the way, the market's next focus is whether double-digit
profit growth will return in the second quarter - and whether
that will give a reason for U.S. stocks to keep climbing further
into record territory. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (UPDATE 2,
SCHEDULED COLUMN), Expect by 2130 GMT/ 5:30 p.m., by Angela
Moon, 750 words)