Editor: Aching Susanna, +91-80-3049-4835
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China signals focus on reforms and leaner, cleaner growth
BEIJING - China provide its strongest signal yet that it
will shift toward balanced and clean economic growth, promising
to reduce the pace of investment to the lowest in a decade and
wage a "war on pollution". (CHINA-PARLIAMENT, moved, by Kevin
Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 850 words)
- CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE, moved, by Michael Martina and
Greg Torode, 800 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 250 words
MARKETS
Asian shares jump, yen licks wounds on Ukraine relief
TOKYO - Asian stocks jump and the safe-haven yen lick its
wounds after a sharp tumble, following remarks from Russian
President Vladimir Putin that allayed fears of an imminent
military conflict in Ukraine, and revive investor risk appetite.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHIC), expect by 0530 GMT/1.30AM
ET, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Lisa Twaronite, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Australia economy gathers pace, consumers make a comeback
SYDNEY - Australia's economy pick up pace last quarter as
surging resource exports and a revival in consumption offset
weakness in business spending -- a sign it was weathering a
slowdown in a once-in-a-century mining investment boom.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 650 words)
Philippine Feb inflation eases, gives c.bank room to hold
rates
MANILA - Inflation in the Philippines unexpectedly slows for
the first time in six months in February, giving the central
bank room to keep interest rates at a record low at its policy
meeting this month. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 450
words)
COMPANIES
China's Chaori Solar poised for precedent-setting bond
default
SHANGHAI - Loss-making Chinese solar equipment producer
Chaori Solar say it will not be able to meet interest payments
on bonds due on Friday in what would be the country's first-ever
domestic bond default. (CHAORISOLAR-BONDS/, moved, by Kazunori
Takada and Gabriel Wildau, 700 words)
Tyco's ADT deal puts spotlight on resurgent S.Korea M&A
market
HONG KONG - The volume of M&A activity in South Korea has
posted its strongest start to the year since 2008, rising 18
percent to date and dominated by a spate of private equity
dealmaking.(BUYOUTS-SKOREA/, moved, by Stephen Aldred, 600
words)
Australia's Victoria state says may sell two biggest ports
SYDNEY - Australia's Victoria state government say it may
sell Port of Melbourne, the country's largest container and
general cargo port, continuing a rush by states to sell major
assets to fund new infrastructure projects.
(AUSTRALIA-VICTORIA/PORTS, moved, 250 words)
Japan's Fast Retailing surges in Hong Kong trading debut
HONG KONG - Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumps 4 percent in its
Hong Kong trading debut as the operator of Japan's Uniqlo
clothing outlets listed in the island city in an effort to boost
its profile in mainland China and beyond. (FAST
RETAILING-HONGKONG/DEBUT, moved, 450)
INVESTMENTS
Japan to set bitcoin rules, stop banks and brokerages from
handling
TOKYO - Japan will this week clarify the legal handling of
bitcoin, people familiar with the matter said, the first sign
that the government is taking action on regulating the virtual
currency after the collapse last week of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox,
once the world's largest bitcoin exchange. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/,
moved, by Noriyuki Hirata, 500 words)
COMMODITIES
China says to boost agricultural subsidies, lift grain
capacity
BEIJING - China plans to broaden the scope and increase
spending on agricultural subsidies for grains and other
commodities in a bid to boost food security, the country's top
economic planner says. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/COMMODITIES, moved, by
David Stanway and Niu Shuping, 500 words)
Low prices force aluminium smelters in China to cut
production
HONG KONG - China's aluminium smelters are likely to shut
about 2 million tonnes of operating capacity in coming months,
with some considering leaving the industry and even bankruptcy
due to low prices and fewer government supports, industry
sources say. (CHINA-ALUMINIUM, moving shortly, by Polly Yam, 700
words)