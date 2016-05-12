Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Nissan could take key stake in scandal-hit Mitsubishi Motors
TOKYO - Nissan Motor Co confirms that it is in talks with
Mitsubishi Motors Corp over a potential investment, after
sources said Nissan was considering taking a controlling stake
in its smaller, scandal-hit rival.
(NISSAN-MITSUBISHIMOTORS/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu, 615 words)
No big bang, but quiet reforms reshaping China's oil and gas
sector
BEIJING - Expect no radical "big bang" in China's shake-up
of its giant state-run energy firms, but a series of
experimental and incremental steps that Beijing has quietly
embarked on may still bring meaningful change to an economically
crucial sector. (CHINA-REFORM/ENERGY (PIX), moved, by Chen Aizhu
and Meng Meng, 830 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-TRANSPORT/INVESTMENT, moved, 190 words
MARKETS
Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street
TOKYO - Asian shares fall following a dismal day on Wall
Street, while the dollar takes a breather from this week's
rebound and crude oil gives back some of its recent gains.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Lisa Twaronite,
510 words)
Oil prices fall as Canadian oil sands fields gradually
return
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fall early, weighed by the gradual
return of Canadian oil sands production, reversing a sharp rise
the previous day when the U.S. government detailed an unexpected
fall in crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by, Henning
Gloystein, 240 words)
+ See more:
- CANADA-WILDFIRE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Nia Williams and Ernest Scheyder, 700 words
- INVESTMENT/CLIMATECHANGE/PROFITS, moved, by Susanna
Twidale, 435 words
Gold edges lower after best day since April as dollar
steadies
MANILA - Gold retreats after rising the most since late
April the session before as the dollar recovered some lost
ground. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio
Jr, 310 words)
Dollar hamstrung by growth woes, fails to clear hurdle vs
yen
TOKYO - The dollar struggles to hold its own after its
rebound from a near 1-1/2-year low against a basket of
currencies run out of steam, with doubts over global growth
prospects hobbling the U.S. currency. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by
Hideyuki Sano, 430 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of England faces Brexit balancing act with new outlook
LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is due to
tread carefully back into Britain's debate on whether to leave
the European Union, when he sets out the central bank's latest
forecasts against the most uncertain economic backdrop in
years.(BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, by William Schomberg and David
Milliken, 460 words)
Malaysia March factory output up 2.8 pct y/y, slightly above
f'cast
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's March industrial production grows
2.8 percent from a year earlier, supported by growth in the
manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on
Thursday. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (URGENT), moved, 220 words)
COMPANIES
Boeing aims to hike revenue and profits, smooth out cyclical
pattern
SEATTLE - Boeing Co's top executives lays out an ambitious,
five-year strategy to increase revenue and profits and secure
the company's future for the next 100 years, promising to boost
efficiency, return free cash to shareholders and expand the
after-market services and parts business. (BOEING-CONFERENCE/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 390 words)
Oil traders leave Noble Group, three join Glencore -sources
LONDON/SINGAPORE - Five oil product traders have resigned
from Noble Group , Asia's biggest commodity trader by revenue,
some of whom are moving to rival trader Glencore , sources with
knowledge of the issue say. (NOBLE GROUP-RESULTS/MOVES, moved,
310 words)