TOP STORIES
Modi reforms flicker in rural India, other big challenges
remain
RAMPARA KISANA, India - For Indian farmer Sompal Singh, the
light bulb that flickers outside his mud hut home is a symbol of
progress: the first time electricity from the grid has reached
his remote village since independence in 1947. (INDIA-MODI/
(INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Tommy Wilkes and Rupam Jain, 1330
words)
MARKETS
Asia shares slip, yen near 2-wk low on BOJ stimulus
expectations
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares fall after a rocky
performance on Wall Street, while the yen nurses loss as traders
wager the Bank of Japan will add to its massive stimulus before
too long. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expect at 0630 GMT, by
Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather, 730 words)
Oil prices fall on stronger dollar; Russia warns of longer
crude glut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dip in early trading as a stronger
dollar weigha and Russia warns that a global crude supply
overhang could last into next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by
Henning Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold eyes worst week since March on dollar strength
MANILA - Gold edges higher after losing more than 1 percent
in the prior session, but is on track for its biggest weekly
decline since March as a firmer U.S. dollar cuts the metal's
appeal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio
Jr, 360 words)
Dollar holds gains, U.S. data awaited for fresh incentive
TOKYO - The dollar holds to gains against the yen and euro,
awaiting U.S. data later in the day that could set the
greenback's tone. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi
Saoshiro, 580 words)
ECONOMY
BOK holds policy rate for 11th month, keeps mum on
restructuring
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank keeps its policy rate
frozen at a record low 1.50 percent for an 11th straight month,
as expected, as it feels the economy's recovery can keep moving
at its current pace despite considerable uncertainties in its
growth path. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Christine Kim, 420 words)
Growth in China fiscal spending slows in April, revenues up
BEIJING - China's fiscal expenditures rise 4.5 percent in
April from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 20.1 percent
jump in March, data from the Finance Ministry shows.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
COMPANIES
Apple invests $1 bln in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi
Chuxing
Apple Inc says it has invested $1 billion in Chinese
ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, a move that Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook says will help the company better understand
the critical Chinese market. (APPLE-CHINA/, moved, by Julia
Love, 360 words)
Russia's Rusal Q1 core earnings fall; sees positive signs
Russian aluminium giant Rusal Plc reports a 57 percent slump
in first-quarter core earnings, hurt by weaker aluminium prices,
but points to signs of improvement in the market. (UNITED CO
RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Brazil's Petrobras reports net loss of 1.25 billion reais
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA posts its third-straight quarterly loss
as oil prices and production fall and a weaker currency boosts
debt costs. (PETROBRAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jeb Blount
and Marta Nogueira, 410 words)
COMMODITIES
Pricey protein: Asia feedlots caught short by soymeal rally
SINGAPORE - Several Asian traders and end-users of soymeal
will be forced to pay sharply more for the key animal feed
ingredient after being wrong-footed by an almost 40-percent
surge in prices in less than a month. (ASIA-SOYMEAL/BUYERS
(PIX), moved, by Naveen Thukral, 521 words)