TOP STORIES

Japan's economy dodges recession in Q1, sales tax decision eyed

TOKYO - Japan's economy expands at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, thanks in part to a leap year consumption boost, but analysts say the rebound was not strong enough to dispel concerns over a contraction in this quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3,PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 505 words)

Goldman may exit Australian equities, fixed income

SYDNEY - Goldman Sachs is considering the sale of its Australian equities and fixed income businesses, according to a source familiar with the matter, as it looks to exit one of the country's most intensely competitive markets. (GOLDMAN SACHS-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Pandey, 240 words)

MARKETS

Revived U.S. rate hike views weigh on Asian shares; oil up

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares grew weak in the wake of accelerating U.S. inflation and comments from Federal Reserve officials that rekindled prospects of an interest rate rise as early as June. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), expected by 0630 GMT, by Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather, 615 words)

Oil prices remain near 2016 highs on global supply disruptions

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were trading near 2016 highs, as supply disruptions and output cuts continued to tighten the market, although traders cautioned that high global crude inventories were still weighing on markets. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 295 words)

Gold holds gains; caution prevails after Fed rate talk

BENGALURU - Gold retained overnight gains in Asian trading on weakness in the dollar and equities, but investors remained cautious after Federal Reserve officials talked up the prospect of U.S. interest rate increases this year. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 410 words)

Dollar claws back gains after upbeat Japan GDP lifts yen

TOKYO - The yen gives back its earlier gains against the dollar that it made after data shows Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 0500 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro, 450 words)

ECONOMY

China April home prices accelerate, recovery spreads to smaller cities

HONG KONG - China's home prices posted their fastest growth in two years in April, with gains in regional centres indicating a broader recovery in the country's housing market beyond the major cities. (CHINA-PROPERTY/HOMEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Clare Jim and Brenda Goh, 510 words)

Australian wage growth slowest on record in Q1, keeps rate cut window open

SYDNEY - Australian wages grew at their slowest pace on record last quarter, reflecting a subdued inflation environment that should keep the door open for another cut in interest rates this year. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/WAGES, moved, by Ian Chua, 360 words)

COMPANIES

S.Korea's Hotel Lotte plans $4.9 bln IPO, year's largest -sources

SEOUL - South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd plans a share sale worth up to 5.7 trillion won ($4.85 billion) next month, sources said, in what would be the world's biggest initial public offering since late 2015. (SOUTHKOREA-HOTELLOTTE/IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lee Chang-ho and Joyce Lee, 560 words)

Petrobras raises $6.75 bln in return to global bond markets

SAO PAULO - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA raises $6.75 billion from a sale of five- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds, in a closely watched return to global debt markets after the suspension of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. (PETROBRAS-BONDS/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 740 words)