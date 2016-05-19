Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Australia's labour market resilient, keeps jobless rate low at 5.7 pct

SYDNEY - Australia's unemployment rate stays at its lowest in nearly three years for a second month in April, a testament to the resilience of the labour market though a slight miss in monthly job gains prompts a brief selloff of the local dollar. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Ian Chua, 418 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-7-ELEVEN/ELECTION, moving shortly, by Byron Kaye, 420 words)

MARKETS

Stocks, gold fall as U.S. hike back on the cards; dlr jumps

HONG KONG - Asian stocks drop and the greenback stand tall, prop up by higher U.S. Treasury yields, as markets scramble to factor in the possibility of another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve as early as June. Gold stumbled. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 540 words)

Oil drops on surging dollar, rising U.S. crude stocks, jump in Iran exports

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fall, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia. (GLOBAL-OIL/ UPDATE 1, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 430 words)

Gold near 3-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, firmer dollar

BENGALURU - Gold is trading near a three-week low after minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting signalled the U.S. central bank could raise rates as soon as next month, boosting the dollar. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vijaykumar Vedala, 390 words)

Dollar stands tall as Fed minutes rekindle June rate hike bets

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The dollar stood tall and set a three-week high against the yen on Thursday, after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting rekindled expectations for a June interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano, 550 words)

ECONOMY

Japan machinery orders points to spending slowdown

TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders rose more than expected in March but companies expect orders to decline in the current quarter as firms become increasingly cautious due to a rising yen and weakness in overseas economies. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Stanley White, 340 words)

Greek government submits reform bill seeking fresh bailout aid

ATHENS - The Greek government tables a bill in parliament that raises taxes, frees up the sale of banks' non-performing loans and sets up a new privatisation fund with its foreign creditors in exchange for more bailout funds. (EUROZONE-GREECE/TAX (UPDATE 2), moved, 330 words)

COMPANIES

GM to unveil plan to compensate owners on fuel economy claims

WASHINGTON - General Motors Co expects to announce plans to compensate about 130,000 individual U.S. owners of SUVs that had inflated fuel economy labels, sources briefed on the plans said. (AUTOS-GENERALMOTORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson, 430 words)

Bayer makes preliminary offer to buy Monsanto

Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, said it received an unsolicited proposal to be acquired by German drug and chemicals maker Bayer AG, as high inventories and low prices for agricultural commodities spur a drive to consolidate the sector. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone, 330 words)