TOP STORIES

China names ex-IMF official as new c.bank deputy governor

BEIJING - China's cabinet appoints a former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official as a new deputy governor of the central bank, the latest appointment following recent upheavals in the country's currency and financial markets. (CHINA-GOVERNMENT/APPOINTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Suppliers question Tesla's goals for Model 3 output

DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla Motors Inc has surprised parts makers with plans to move up the launch of high-volume production of its Model 3 to 2018, two years earlier than planned - an acceleration that supplier executives and industry consultants said would be difficult to achieve and potentially costly. (TESLA-SUPPLIERS/ (EXCLUSIVE), expected by 0530 GMT, by Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage, 955 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares poised for weekly loss, Fed talk lifts dollar

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares were up and on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar was poised for a winning week on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates as early as next month. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather, 675 words)

Oil prices rise as turmoil in Nigeria adds to global supply disruptions

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose in early trading as turmoil in Nigeria, shale bankruptcies in the United States and crisis in Venezuela all contributed to tightening supplies. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 395 words)

Gold heads for biggest weekly drop in eight on Fed rate views

BENGALURU - Gold steadies after two days of losses, but was on track for its biggest weekly slide in eight weeks on the back of a firmer dollar and indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could raise interest raise rates as early as June. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 430 words)

Dollar holds firm vs yen and euro on Fed hike view, pound bullish

SYDNEY/TOKYO - The dollar is at its highest in nearly two months against a basket of major currencies early, on track for a third week of gains as investors awaken to the risk of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro, 535 words)

ECONOMY

Canada's PM to sell merits of government investment at G7 summit

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will urge fellow leaders at Group of Seven summit next week to invest in their economies to boost growth rather than focus on cutting costs, he tells Reuters. (CANADA-TRUDEAU/G7 (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), expected by 0500 GMT, by David Ljunggren and Andrea Hopkins, 334 words)

Singapore April headline CPI seen falling for 18th month

SINGAPORE - Singapore's headline consumer price index in April probably fell from a year earlier for the 18th straight month, although recent rises in oil prices may help temper the pace of decline, a Reuters poll showed. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/CPI (POLL), moved, 170 words)

COMMODITIES

Oil Search boosts LNG push in PNG with $2.2 bln InterOil bid

MELBOURNE - Australia's Oil Search Ltd agrees a $2.2 billion deal to acquire InterOil Corp, aiming to pave the way for two rival liquefied natural gas projects led by global majors to work together in Papua New Guinea. (INTEROIL-M&A/OIL SEARCH (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sonali Paul, 616 words)