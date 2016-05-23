Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Italy, Japan central bankers see risks to inflation outlook

TOKYO - Italian and Japanese deputy central bank governors warn of the damage a de-anchoring of inflation expectations could inflict on their economies, as the euro-zone and Japan suffer from anaemic inflation despite years of aggressive monetary easing. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BANK OF ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Leika Kihara, 390 words)

BP's oil search strategy shrinks with budget cuts

LONDON - The surprise departure of BP's exploration boss is turning the spotlight on an oil search strategy that, after years of spending cuts, is focusing mainly on expanding existing fields rather than venturing expensively into the unknown. (BP-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC, PIX), expect by 0600 GMT, by Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 840 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data

TOKYO - Asian shares rose after a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar moves away from recent highs though remain supported as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates sooner rather than later. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 680 words)

Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supply

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on a strong dollar and signs that global crude supply is holding up even as volumes hit by unplanned outages rise to at least five-year highs. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Keith Wallis, 420 words)

Gold holds earlier losses on firmer Asian shares

BENGALURU - Gold is near three-week lows early on firmer Asian stocks and growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 375 words)

Dollar falls vs yen after Japan logs larger-than-expected trade surplus

TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar fell versus the yen, dragged lower by sliding Tokyo stocks and data showing Japan logged a much larger-than-expected trade surplus in April. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua, 510 words)

ECONOMY

Japan April exports suffer biggest drop in 3 months, bode ill for growth

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in April at the fastest pace in three months as a stronger yen and weakness in China and other emerging markets took their toll on the country's shipments, boding ill for growth prospects for the current quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 445 words)

+ See also:

- (JAPAN ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 280 words)

COMPANY

Australian's The Good Guys hires banks for IPO

SYDNEY - Australian appliances retailer The Good Guys Discount Warehouses (Australia) Pty Ltd says it has hired three investment banks to run a planned IPO which some analysts estimate could be worth about A$800 million. (GOODGUYS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Australia watchdog appeals $1.2 mln Reckitt Benckiser fine as too light

MELBOURNE - Australia's competition watchdog has filed an appeal against a fine of A$1.7 million imposed on British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser for misleading consumers on painkiller marketing, arguing that it is too light. (AUSTRALIA-RECKITT BENC GRP/FINE (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)