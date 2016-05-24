Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Fed's Harker adds to drumbeat of approaching U.S. rate hikes

PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates two or three times this year, another top Fed official said, reinforcing the central bank's message it is getting ready to act now that the U.S. economy has recovered from a weak winter. (USA-FED/HARKER, moved, 225 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks near 10-week lows; dollar bounces on Fed rate view

HONG KONG - Asian shares fell to near 10-week lows and the U.S. dollar pared some of its recent losses as investors worried about the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate increase in coming weeks. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 630 words)

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, but possible stock drawdown supports

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in thin trade as the U.S. dollar strengthened, but losses were curbed by a likely drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Keith Wallis, 430 words)

Gold holds near 3-1/2 week low as U.S rate hike outlook drags

BENGALURU - Gold dips to trade near a 3-1/2 week low hit in the previous session, pressured by expectations that the U.S Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vijaykumar Vedala, 380 words)

Risk aversion shores up yen, commodity currencies sag on declining oil

TOKYO - The yen holds on to gains, shored up by investors' risk aversion and receding expectations that Japan will weaken the currency after a fresh warning by the United States last week against intervention. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 602 words)

ECONOMY

Brazil's new top diplomat shifts focus from ideology to trade

BRASILIA/BUENOS AIRES - The arrival of a tough-talking foreign minister in Brazil marks a move away from ideologically-driven diplomacy that raised tensions with the United States and makes a big push on trade. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 820 words)

POLL-Singapore's April output seen down y/y, manufacturers pressured

SINGAPORE - Singapore's industrial production in April is forecast to have contracted from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring the headwinds the manufacturing sector face from sluggish global demand. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING (POLL), moved, 190 words)

COMPANY

Climate change takes center stage at Exxon, Chevron annual meetings

HOUSTON - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp will face their toughest-ever push by shareholders concerned about a warming world at annual meetings on Wednesday, as the Paris accord to tackle climate change ratchets up investor pressure on two of the world's largest oil companies. (OIL-CLIMATECHANGE/, moved, by Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade, 690 words)

Bayer defies critics with $62 billion Monsanto offer

FRANKFURT - German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer AG has offered to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto for $62 billion in cash, defying some of its own shareholders in a bid to grab the top spot in a fast-consolidating farm supplies industry. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 8, PIX), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan, 920 words)