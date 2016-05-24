Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Fed's Harker adds to drumbeat of approaching U.S. rate hikes
PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Reserve will likely raise
interest rates two or three times this year, another top Fed
official said, reinforcing the central bank's message it is
getting ready to act now that the U.S. economy has recovered
from a weak winter. (USA-FED/HARKER, moved, 225 words)
MARKETS
Asian stocks near 10-week lows; dollar bounces on Fed rate
view
HONG KONG - Asian shares fell to near 10-week lows and the
U.S. dollar pared some of its recent losses as investors worried
about the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate increase in coming
weeks. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee,
630 words)
Oil prices fall as dollar gains, but possible stock drawdown
supports
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in thin trade as the U.S. dollar
strengthened, but losses were curbed by a likely drawdown in
U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Keith Wallis, 430 words)
Gold holds near 3-1/2 week low as U.S rate hike outlook
drags
BENGALURU - Gold dips to trade near a 3-1/2 week low hit in
the previous session, pressured by expectations that the U.S
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than
later. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vijaykumar
Vedala, 380 words)
Risk aversion shores up yen, commodity currencies sag on
declining oil
TOKYO - The yen holds on to gains, shored up by investors'
risk aversion and receding expectations that Japan will weaken
the currency after a fresh warning by the United States last
week against intervention. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Shinichi Saoshiro, 602 words)
ECONOMY
Brazil's new top diplomat shifts focus from ideology to
trade
BRASILIA/BUENOS AIRES - The arrival of a tough-talking
foreign minister in Brazil marks a move away from
ideologically-driven diplomacy that raised tensions with the
United States and makes a big push on trade.
(BRAZIL-POLITICS/DIPLOMACY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Anthony
Boadle, 820 words)
POLL-Singapore's April output seen down y/y, manufacturers
pressured
SINGAPORE - Singapore's industrial production in April is
forecast to have contracted from a year earlier, a Reuters poll
showed, underscoring the headwinds the manufacturing sector face
from sluggish global demand. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING
(POLL), moved, 190 words)
COMPANY
Climate change takes center stage at Exxon, Chevron annual
meetings
HOUSTON - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp will face their
toughest-ever push by shareholders concerned about a warming
world at annual meetings on Wednesday, as the Paris accord to
tackle climate change ratchets up investor pressure on two of
the world's largest oil companies. (OIL-CLIMATECHANGE/, moved,
by Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade, 690 words)
Bayer defies critics with $62 billion Monsanto offer
FRANKFURT - German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer AG
has offered to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto for $62 billion
in cash, defying some of its own shareholders in a bid to grab
the top spot in a fast-consolidating farm supplies industry.
(MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 8, PIX), moved, by Ludwig Burger and
Georgina Prodhan, 920 words)