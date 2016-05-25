Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Japan told G7 finmins it will raise sales tax-Aso

TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he told his G7 counterparts at a finance leaders' meeting last week that his country will proceed with a scheduled sales tax hike next year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 380 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares gain, dollar firm as US data soothes rate fears

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian shares jump, taking cues from sharp gains in European and U.S. markets, while the dollar remains firm as upbeat U.S. home sales supported the view that the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather, 755 words)

Oil prices push closer to $50, U.S. crude hits highest in 7 mths

SINGAPORE - Oil futures move closer to $50 a barrel, with U.S. crude hitting its highest in over seven months after industry data suggested a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 0500 GMT, by Keith Wallis, 430 words)

Gold near 7-week low on Fed rate hike prospects

BENGALURU - Gold dropped to a seven-week low, driven by expectations of an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Koustav Samanta, 390 words)

Dollar underpinned by robust U.S. housing data

TOKYO - The dollar edges away from a two-month peak against a basket of currencies marked as robust U.S. housing data supports the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the near term. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Singapore slashes trade outlook after anaemic Q1 GDP growth

SINGAPORE - Singapore slashed its export forecasts for this year after the trade-reliant economy barely grew in the first quarter, heightening uncertainty over the outlook and prompting some calls for the government to step up fiscal stimulus. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano, 410 words)

Thai c.bank concerned about risks to financial stability

BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank held interest rates steady this month as risks to financial stability rose and as a further cut in interest rates was likely to have had little impact on the economy, minutes of the bank's May 11 meeting showed. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK-MINUTES, moved, 305 words)

COMPANY

China's Huawei files patent suits against Samsung Elec

HONG KONG - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it sued Samsung Electronics Co Ltd claiming infringement of smartphone patents, the Chinese firm's first intellectual property challenge against the world's top mobile maker. (HUAWEI TECH-SAMSUNG ELEC/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yimou Lee and Anne Marie Roantree, 400 words)

Smucker takes on supermarkets with bold coffee price cut

NEW YORK - When J.M. Smucker Co, the biggest U.S. coffee roaster, changes prices of its popular retail brands, it usually follows big swings up or down in benchmark bean prices. (J M SMUCKER-COFFEE/PRICES, moved, by Marcy Nicholson, 580 words)