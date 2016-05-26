Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
TOP STORIES
China c.bank plans commercial paper exchange - newspaper
SHANGHAI - The People's Bank of China is discussing with
banks the creation of a central exchange for commercial paper,
the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing multiple
anonymous industry sources. (CHINA-DEBT/BONDS (UPDATE 1), moved,
370 words)
Australia's private investment spending drags on growth
SYDNEY - Australian business investment fell last quarter,
severely dragged by the battered mining sector, but a modest
upgrade to overall spending plans helped take the sting out of a
disappointing report. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CAPEX, moved, by Ian
Chua, 335 words)
MARKETS
Oil prices top $50, Asian shares struggle on China worries
TOKYO - Brent crude oil rose above $50 a barrel for the
first time in nearly seven months but Asian shares struggled to
gain traction, with worries about U.S. interest rates and
China's slowing economy keeping many investors on the sidelines.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0600 GMT, by Hideyuki
Sano, 625 words)
Brent oil pushes above $50 for first time in nearly 7 months
SINGAPORE - Brent oil futures climbed above $50 a barrel for
the first time in nearly seven months, boosted after U.S.
government figures showed a sharper-than-expected drawdown in
crude stocks last week. (GLOBAL-OIL/(UPDATE 2), expected by 0500
GMT, by Keith Wallis, 400 words)
Gold rises for first day in seven as traders cover short
positions
Gold rose for the first session in seven as traders covered
short positions, a day after the yellow metal slid to a
seven-week low on expectations of an interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, possibly next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Vijaykumar Vedala, 370 words)
Yen soars as jittery markets await Yellen, Japan tax
decision
TOKYO - The yen moved, taking some of the wind out of the
sails of the recently buoyant dollar and prompting investors to
cover positions against a backdrop of potential event risks,
including a speech by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 650 words)
ECONOMY
Mexico's Carstens sees no peso attack, as bets recede on
rate hike
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's peso is not seeing a new speculative
attack despite its recent slump, Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens said, prompting investors to cut back bets on an
aggressive Mexican interest rate hike. (MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION
(UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)
Puerto Rico rescue bill advances to full House vote
WASHINGTON - U.S. lawmakers backed a plan to help Puerto
Rico escape crippling debt and expand the economy, a move that
could put a rescue before the House of Representatives within
days. (PUERTORICO-DEBT/CONGRESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by
Patrick Rucker, 415 words)
COMPANY
Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge
electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring
engineers with expertise in the area, according to people
familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles.
(APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)
Fonterra expects to pay NZ$4.25 per kilo of milk solids in
2016-17
WELLINGTON - Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group
Ltd, expects to pay its farmer shareholders more in the coming
season, but the increase will offer little relief as the
forecast remains below estimated break-even levels.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/DAIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rebecca Howard,
415 words)