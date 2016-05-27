Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

China April industrial profit growth slows from March

BEIJING - Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed in April, in line with other data for the month which suggested the economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier in the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks edge up after U.S. data, dollar consolidates month's gains

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - Asian stocks pulled ahead after U.S. data continued to put the economy in a positive light, while the dollar was on the defensive against major peers. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), expected by 0630 GMT, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather, 690 words)

Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger dollar

SINGAPORE - Oil futures fell further in Asian trade after running into resistance at the $50 a barrel mark, as investors worried higher prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 0500 GMT, By Keith Wallis, 450 words)

Gold slips to 8-week lows as Fed rate hike prospect strengthen

BENGALURU - Gold dipped to its lowest in almost eight weeks and was heading for its biggest weekly decline in nine, with positive economic data boosting expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in the next two months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Koustav Samnta, 435 words)

Dollar consolidates as bulls await Yellen speech

SYDNEY - The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early after its rally to two-month highs ran out of steam with bulls looking for fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Ian Chua, 370 words)

ECONOMY

Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, add to pressure on BOJ

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second straight month in April as weak consumption discouraged firms from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation and keeping the central bank under pressure to do more to hit its ambitious inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 595 words)

+ See also:

- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Takaya Yamaguchi, 360 words)

Brexit would be serious risk to global economic growth -G7 leaders

ISE-SHIMA, Japan - A British exit from the European Union would be a serious risk to global economic growth, Group of Seven leaders said in a summit declaration, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the issue had not been discussed. (BRITAIN-EU/G7, moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Andreas Rinke, 360 words)

COMPANY

Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring engineers with expertise in the area, according to people familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles. (APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)

Fonterra expects to pay NZ$4.25 per kilo of milk solids in 2016-17

WELLINGTON - Global dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, expects to pay its farmer shareholders more in the coming season, but the increase will offer little relief as the forecast remains below estimated break-even levels. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/DAIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rebecca Howard, 415 words)