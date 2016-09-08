Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913
TOP STORIES
China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly 2 years,
export drop eases
BEIJING - China's imports unexpected rose in August for the
first time in nearly two years while exports fell at a more
modest pace, (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, REPEAT), moved,
325 words)
Japan Q2 GDP growth revised up slightly, momentum weak
TOKYO - Japan's economy grew faster over April-June than
initially estimated, the Cabinet Office said, with upward
revisions to capital expenditure and inventories, but the lack
of a strong growth driver is seen undermining momentum for the
rest of this year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 425 words)
ECB likely to point to more easing as it charts steady
course
FRANKFURT - The euro zone economy is widely expected to need
more stimulus from the European Central Bank, but it may not
come at the bank's policy meeting. (ECB-POLICY/, moved, by
Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa, 675 words)
MARKETS
Asia shares near 1-year top, China trade improves
SYDNEY - Asian shares held within one-year peaks as Chinese
trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their first
annual rise since late 2014, a promising sign for global demand
that gave the Australia dollar a lift. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP
2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)
Yen keep gains ahead of BOJ speech, euro looks to ECB
TOKYO - The yen held on to its recent gains as markets
looked ahead to a speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later
in the day for clues on what the central bank might do at its
policy review later this month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by
Hideyuki Sano, 375 words)
Oil extends gains after data shows huge stock draw
TOKYO - Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent
after industry data showed what might be the largest weekly
crude stock draw in over three decades. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 375 words)
Gold steady on weaker dollar; ECB stimulus in focus
Gold was steady, after dipping 0.3 percent in the prior
session, as the dollar remained weak and investors awaited cues
on monetary stimulus from a European Central Bank policy meeting
due later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)
ECONOMY
Thai August consumer mood improves for a second month -
survey
BANGKOK - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second
straight month in August, a university survey showed, after
voters approved a junta-backed constitution in a referendum and
a drought ended. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved,
175 words)
Indonesia's tax amnesty seen missing revenue target - cbank
governor
JAKARTA - Indonesia's flagship tax amnesty programme will
likely yield only a fraction of what was targeted, the central
bank governor said, in a blow to the government's plan to meet
its budget deficit target. (INDONESIA-TAX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX),
moved, by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji, 425 words)
COMPANIES
Super Mario's iPhone surprise fuels hopes for Nintendo
TOKYO - Shares of Nintendo Co surge as much as 18 percent,
propelled by a surprise announcement at Apple Inc's iPhone
launch event of the debut of the Japanese firm's popular game
franchise Super Mario Bros on the iPhone. (APPLE-IPHONE/NINTENDO
(UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 550 words)
+ See also:
- (APPLE-WATCH/, by Julia Love, 475 words)
Ackman expected to shake up Chipotle leadership, restore
burrito brand
BOSTON - Activist investor William Ackman is hungry to
repair Chipotle Mexican Grill fter taking a stake in the burrito
chain and could begin by shaking up a long-serving board and
possibly replacing the two co-chief executives, analysts and
investors said. (CHIPOTLE-ACKMAN/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Svea
Herbst-Bayliss, 725 words)
Intel to spin out security unit, sell stake in business to
TPG
Intel Corp said it would spin out its cyber security
division, formerly known as McAfee, and sell a majority stake in
it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.
(INTEL-MCAFEE/SALE (UPDATE 3), moved, 325 words)