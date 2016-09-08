Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly 2 years, export drop eases

BEIJING - China's imports unexpected rose in August for the first time in nearly two years while exports fell at a more modest pace, (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, REPEAT), moved, 325 words)

Japan Q2 GDP growth revised up slightly, momentum weak

TOKYO - Japan's economy grew faster over April-June than initially estimated, the Cabinet Office said, with upward revisions to capital expenditure and inventories, but the lack of a strong growth driver is seen undermining momentum for the rest of this year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 425 words)

ECB likely to point to more easing as it charts steady course

FRANKFURT - The euro zone economy is widely expected to need more stimulus from the European Central Bank, but it may not come at the bank's policy meeting. (ECB-POLICY/, moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa, 675 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares near 1-year top, China trade improves

SYDNEY - Asian shares held within one-year peaks as Chinese trade data topped forecasts and imports recorded their first annual rise since late 2014, a promising sign for global demand that gave the Australia dollar a lift. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)

Yen keep gains ahead of BOJ speech, euro looks to ECB

TOKYO - The yen held on to its recent gains as markets looked ahead to a speech by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor later in the day for clues on what the central bank might do at its policy review later this month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano, 375 words)

Oil extends gains after data shows huge stock draw

TOKYO - Oil prices extended gains by more than 1.5 percent after industry data showed what might be the largest weekly crude stock draw in over three decades. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 375 words)

Gold steady on weaker dollar; ECB stimulus in focus

Gold was steady, after dipping 0.3 percent in the prior session, as the dollar remained weak and investors awaited cues on monetary stimulus from a European Central Bank policy meeting due later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Thai August consumer mood improves for a second month - survey

BANGKOK - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in August, a university survey showed, after voters approved a junta-backed constitution in a referendum and a drought ended. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved, 175 words)

Indonesia's tax amnesty seen missing revenue target - cbank governor

JAKARTA - Indonesia's flagship tax amnesty programme will likely yield only a fraction of what was targeted, the central bank governor said, in a blow to the government's plan to meet its budget deficit target. (INDONESIA-TAX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji, 425 words)

COMPANIES

Super Mario's iPhone surprise fuels hopes for Nintendo

TOKYO - Shares of Nintendo Co surge as much as 18 percent, propelled by a surprise announcement at Apple Inc's iPhone launch event of the debut of the Japanese firm's popular game franchise Super Mario Bros on the iPhone. (APPLE-IPHONE/NINTENDO (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 550 words)

+ See also:

- (APPLE-WATCH/, by Julia Love, 475 words)

Ackman expected to shake up Chipotle leadership, restore burrito brand

BOSTON - Activist investor William Ackman is hungry to repair Chipotle Mexican Grill fter taking a stake in the burrito chain and could begin by shaking up a long-serving board and possibly replacing the two co-chief executives, analysts and investors said. (CHIPOTLE-ACKMAN/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 725 words)

Intel to spin out security unit, sell stake in business to TPG

Intel Corp said it would spin out its cyber security division, formerly known as McAfee, and sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash. (INTEL-MCAFEE/SALE (UPDATE 3), moved, 325 words)