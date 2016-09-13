Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Japan's big manufacturers turn optimistic in a sign economy
picking up
TOKYO - Big Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about
business conditions in the third quarter and companies revised
up their capital expenditure plans, a government survey showed,
in a sign the economy is gaining momentum.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White,
350 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks gain, dollar slips on Fed governor's dovish
comments
TOKYO - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted as Wall Street
rallied overnight after Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard
calmed markets with remarks that appeared to reduce the
prospects of a near-term interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)
Dollar on defensive after Fed's Brainard quells Sept rate
hike talk
TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive on Tuesday as
markets remained hostage to seesawing speculation on the outlook
for U.S. rates, with dovish comments from a Federal Reserve
policy maker providing the latest catalyst. (GLOBAL-FOREX/,
moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 425 words)
Oil prices fall on profit taking, eyes on China data
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday on
concerns over increased drilling in the United States and as
investors took profits after oil prices rose close to 1 percent
in the previous session. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Mark Tay, 275
words)
Gold rises as dovish Fed comments cool rate hike views
Gold rose after a top Federal Reserve official quelled
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next week.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 375
words)
ECONOMY
China August factory output, retail sales beat expectations
BEIJING - China's industrial output grew the fastest in five
months in August as demand for products from coal to cars
rebounded thanks to higher government spending and a year-long
credit and property boom. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved, by Kevin Yao, 725 words)
Australia business conditions ease, but confidence
rises-survey
SYDNEY - Australian business conditions softened for a
second month in August though confidence picked up following a
cut in interest rates early in the month, a survey showed.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Samsung Elec to halt S.Korea Note 7 TV ads until new sales
resume - source
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to halt
television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in
South Korea until the firm can resume new sales of the phone, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters. (SAMSUNG
ELEC-SMARTPHONES/, moved, 92 words)
Second ship from bankrupt Hanjin allowed into California
ports
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL - A portion of the $14 billion in cargo
trapped at sea by the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd began
moving out of one California port, and a second ship received
orders to head to dock, after the turmoil created by the South
Korean company's collapse. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Christie and Joyce Lee, 750 words)