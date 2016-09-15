Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Bank of England set to stick with rate cut signal despite Brexit bounce

LONDON - The Bank of England is expected to say that it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero later this year, despite signs it overestimated the initial shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote. (BRITAIN-EU/BOE, moved, by William Schomberg, 500 words)

Bayer clinches Monsanto with improved $66 billion bid

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto, ending months of wrangling with a third sweetened offer that marks the largest all-cash deal on record. (MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis and Ludwig Burger, 875 words)

MARKETS

Stocks waver as policy uncertainty, weaker oil sap confidence

Asian stocks wavered as investors grappled with the apparently diminishing ability of major central banks to stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude oil prices added to the risk-averse mood. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 525 words)

Yen edges up, major currencies hamstrung before Fed, BOJ

TOKYO - The yen firmed in Asian trade on Thursday as investors' appetite for risk waned, though major currency pairs remained hamstrung ahead of next week's Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)

Oil rises on draw in U.S. crude stocks, but supply worries remain

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade after falling around 3 percent in the previous session, supported by an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Mark Tay, 275 words)

Gold steady on mixed equities; eyes Fed rate decision

Gold prices held steady after breaking a five-session losing streak in the previous session, as uncertain equity markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), by Swati Verma, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Australia employment unexpectedly contracts, slack persists

SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate hit a three-year low in August, yet employment still dipped in the month and the swelling numbers looking to work longer hours pointed to plenty of spare capacity in the labour market. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey, 400 words)

Singapore c.bank says trade woes spell more uncertainty for global economy

SINGAPORE - Growth in international trade is lagging global income for the first time in decades, spelling more uncertainty for the world economy, Singapore's central bank chief Ravi Menon said. (SINGAPORE-CENBANK/TRADE, moved, 275 words)

COMPANIES

Ford says 2017 performance will fall from 2016 levels as costs rise

Ford Motor Co's 2017 financial performance will decline from this year as it increases spending on "emerging opportunities" like self-driving cars and other costs rise, the No. 2 U.S.-based automaker said. (FORD-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson, 525 words)

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp targets majority stake in Lawson

TOKYO - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said it is considering raising its stake in convenience store operator Lawson Inc to make it a subsidiary, in a deal worth about 140 billion yen ($1.37 billion). (LAWSON-M&A/MITSUBISHI (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ritsuko Shimizu, 325 words)