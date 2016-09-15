Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Bank of England set to stick with rate cut signal despite
Brexit bounce
LONDON - The Bank of England is expected to say that it will
still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero later
this year, despite signs it overestimated the initial shock to
Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote. (BRITAIN-EU/BOE,
moved, by William Schomberg, 500 words)
Bayer clinches Monsanto with improved $66 billion bid
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT - German drug and crop chemical maker
Bayer clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company
Monsanto, ending months of wrangling with a third sweetened
offer that marks the largest all-cash deal on record.
(MONSANTO-M&A/BAYER (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Greg
Roumeliotis and Ludwig Burger, 875 words)
MARKETS
Stocks waver as policy uncertainty, weaker oil sap
confidence
Asian stocks wavered as investors grappled with the
apparently diminishing ability of major central banks to
stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude oil prices added to
the risk-averse mood. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by
Shinichi Saoshiro, 525 words)
Yen edges up, major currencies hamstrung before Fed, BOJ
TOKYO - The yen firmed in Asian trade on Thursday as
investors' appetite for risk waned, though major currency pairs
remained hamstrung ahead of next week's Bank of Japan and
Federal Reserve policy meetings. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 500 words)
Oil rises on draw in U.S. crude stocks, but supply worries
remain
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade after
falling around 3 percent in the previous session, supported by
an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(moved), by Mark Tay, 275 words)
Gold steady on mixed equities; eyes Fed rate decision
Gold prices held steady after breaking a five-session losing
streak in the previous session, as uncertain equity markets
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week boosted the
metal's safe-haven appeal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), by
Swati Verma, 425 words)
ECONOMY
Australia employment unexpectedly contracts, slack persists
SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate hit a three-year low in
August, yet employment still dipped in the month and the
swelling numbers looking to work longer hours pointed to plenty
of spare capacity in the labour market.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey, 400
words)
Singapore c.bank says trade woes spell more uncertainty for
global economy
SINGAPORE - Growth in international trade is lagging global
income for the first time in decades, spelling more uncertainty
for the world economy, Singapore's central bank chief Ravi Menon
said. (SINGAPORE-CENBANK/TRADE, moved, 275 words)
COMPANIES
Ford says 2017 performance will fall from 2016 levels as
costs rise
Ford Motor Co's 2017 financial performance will decline from
this year as it increases spending on "emerging opportunities"
like self-driving cars and other costs rise, the No. 2
U.S.-based automaker said. (FORD-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 4), moved,
by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson, 525 words)
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp targets majority stake in Lawson
TOKYO - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said it is
considering raising its stake in convenience store operator
Lawson Inc to make it a subsidiary, in a deal worth about 140
billion yen ($1.37 billion). (LAWSON-M&A/MITSUBISHI (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Ritsuko Shimizu, 325 words)