BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
TOP STORIES
Asia sentiment hits 5-quarter high as China, Brexit worries ease-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
SEOUL - Sentiment at Asian companies edged up to its highest level in five quarters in July-September, boosted by signs that China's economy is stabilizing and as concerns about Britain's move to exit the European Union recede, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. (ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (URGENT, POLL, GRAPHICS, PIX, PDF), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 636 words)
Japan exports fall more than expected, eyes on BOJ review
TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in August for a 11th consecutive month due to the yen strength and sluggish overseas demand, in a sign that an export-reliant economy may struggle to accelerate in the current quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 425 words)
MARKETS
Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict
HONG KONG - Japanese stocks and the yen were down in a volatile session for Asian markets on Wednesday as investors nervously waited on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 600 words)
Dollar, yen waver in narrow ranges ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings
TOKYO - The dollar and the yen flutter in narrow ranges, penned in by uncertainty about the outcome of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve meetings. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 0500 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)
Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm Japan imports
SINGAPORE - Oil prices climbed, supported by a reported draw in U.S. crude inventories and by firm import data from Japan. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words)
Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions
Gold was little changed in Asian trade as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting and a decision on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Philippine c.bank seen standing pat, but may hike rates in 2017
MANILA - The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged on Thursday, but it may raise interest rates next year with inflation forecast to pick up as the impact of low oil prices wanes. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/RATES (CORRECTED, PREVIEW), moved, 350 words)
Indonesia c.bank seen cutting key rate for 5th time this year
JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank, due on Thursday to unveil a policy decision hours after one from the U.S. Federal Reserve, is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year in a bid to nudge economic growth higher. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo, 425 words)
COMPANIES
Postal Savings Bank of China IPO raises $7.4 bln after pricing at low end -IFR
HONG KONG - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) priced its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of expectations, valuing the deal at $7.4 billion, IFR reported. (CHINA POST BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Court says Hanjin Shipping rehab plan "realistically impossible" - Yonhap
SEOUL - The South Korean court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership said a rehabilitation plan is "realistically impossible" if top priority debt such as backlogged charter fees exceed 1 trillion won, South Korea's Yonhap newswire reported. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joyce Lee, 400 words)
U.S. government approves Colonial Pipeline restart after leak
NEW YORK - The U.S. government approved a Wednesday restart for Colonial Pipeline Co's main gasoline pipeline, authorities said, after the line's biggest leak in nearly two decades caused supply shortages that pushed pump prices higher. (PIPELINE-OPERATIONS/COLONIAL CO (UPDATE 6, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw, 458 words)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities