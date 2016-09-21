Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Asia sentiment hits 5-quarter high as China, Brexit worries ease-Thomson Reuters/INSEAD

SEOUL - Sentiment at Asian companies edged up to its highest level in five quarters in July-September, boosted by signs that China's economy is stabilizing and as concerns about Britain's move to exit the European Union recede, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed. (ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (URGENT, POLL, GRAPHICS, PIX, PDF), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 636 words)

Japan exports fall more than expected, eyes on BOJ review

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in August for a 11th consecutive month due to the yen strength and sluggish overseas demand, in a sign that an export-reliant economy may struggle to accelerate in the current quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 425 words)

MARKETS

Japanese stocks, yen down as markets on edge before BOJ verdict

HONG KONG - Japanese stocks and the yen were down in a volatile session for Asian markets on Wednesday as investors nervously waited on the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 600 words)

Dollar, yen waver in narrow ranges ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

TOKYO - The dollar and the yen flutter in narrow ranges, penned in by uncertainty about the outcome of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve meetings. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 0500 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)

Oil prices rise on reported US crude stock draw, firm Japan imports

SINGAPORE - Oil prices climbed, supported by a reported draw in U.S. crude inventories and by firm import data from Japan. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words)

Gold steady as markets await BOJ, Fed decisions

Gold was little changed in Asian trade as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting and a decision on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Philippine c.bank seen standing pat, but may hike rates in 2017

MANILA - The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged on Thursday, but it may raise interest rates next year with inflation forecast to pick up as the impact of low oil prices wanes. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/RATES (CORRECTED, PREVIEW), moved, 350 words)

Indonesia c.bank seen cutting key rate for 5th time this year

JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank, due on Thursday to unveil a policy decision hours after one from the U.S. Federal Reserve, is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year in a bid to nudge economic growth higher. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo, 425 words)

COMPANIES

Postal Savings Bank of China IPO raises $7.4 bln after pricing at low end -IFR

HONG KONG - State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) priced its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of expectations, valuing the deal at $7.4 billion, IFR reported. (CHINA POST BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Court says Hanjin Shipping rehab plan "realistically impossible" - Yonhap

SEOUL - The South Korean court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership said a rehabilitation plan is "realistically impossible" if top priority debt such as backlogged charter fees exceed 1 trillion won, South Korea's Yonhap newswire reported. (HANJIN SHIPPING-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joyce Lee, 400 words)

U.S. government approves Colonial Pipeline restart after leak

NEW YORK - The U.S. government approved a Wednesday restart for Colonial Pipeline Co's main gasoline pipeline, authorities said, after the line's biggest leak in nearly two decades caused supply shortages that pushed pump prices higher. (PIPELINE-OPERATIONS/COLONIAL CO (UPDATE 6, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw, 458 words)