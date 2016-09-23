Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Japan must not rely solely on BOJ to revive economy - finmin
TOKYO - Japan's government must not rely solely on the Bank
of Japan to boost economic growth and defeat deflation,
following the central bank's decision to reboot its monetary
policy framework, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and
Stanley White, 300 words)
Yahoo says hackers stole data from 500 mln accounts in 2014
Yahoo Inc said that at least 500 million of its accounts
were hacked in 2014 by what it believed was a state-sponsored
actor, a theft that appeared to be the world's biggest known
cyber breach by far. (YAHOO-CYBER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved,
by Dustin Volz, 750 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares hold near 14-mth peak on Fed relief, JGB yields
fall
TOKYO - Asian shares held near 14-month highs on revived
bets the Federal Reserve is settling into a phase of very
gradual interest rate rises while Japanese bond yields fell
after the Bank of Japan's new policy scheme. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 675 words)
Dollar on track for weekly losses in wake of Fed, BOJ
TOKYO - The dollar gains but remains on track to end a
tumultuous week with losses after the Federal Reserve trimmed
its long-term interest rate expectations and the Bank of Japan
rebooted its monetary policy framework. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE
1) expected by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)
Oil dips on technical selling after two days of strong rises
SINGAPORE - Oil prices eased, pulled down by a technical
sell-off following two sessions of strong rises and on caution
ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to
dicuss possible production cooperation to rein in global
oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 275 words)
Gold slips on firm dollar, set for best weekly gain in 2
months
BENGALURU - Gold slipped, after touching a two-week high in
the previous session, on a stronger dollar, but was on track for
its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Asia investors steer through slipstream of fickle Fed
SINGAPORE - Having weathered almost two years of volatility
spurred by a fickle Federal Reserve, most long-term investors in
Asia's emerging markets barely blinked this week as the Fed once
again redrew the future path of U.S. interest rates.
(ASIA-MARKETS/FED (PIX), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 725 words)
COMPANIES
Hyundai to debut Genesis premium brand in China in 2-3 years
-exec
HANAM - South Korea's Hyundai Motor will launch its
standalone premium auto brand Genesis in China within two to
three years, betting on a luxury lane to profit as competition
bites at the lower end of the world's biggest auto market.
(HYUNDAI MOTOR-GENESIS/ (PIX, INTERVIEW), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin
and Tony Munroe, 561 words)
Dalian Wanda, Sony Pictures sign alliance, will co-finance
films in China
SHANGHAI - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co has
teamed up with Sony Corp's film unit in a deal that will see
them co-finance some projects, including Sony Pictures' upcoming
movie releases in the world's second largest economy.
(DALIANWANDA-SONY/, moving shortly, 325 words)