TOP STORIES
BOJ's new framework faces test as market to scrutinise bond
operations
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's new policy framework will face
its first test in coming weeks as market players look to how the
central bank will handle its bond buying operations to achieve
its new policy target in long-term bond yields.
(JAPAN-BONDS/BOJ, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)
Majority of UK CEOs considering moving operations abroad
post-Brexit -survey
LONDON - Three-quarters of British company bosses are
considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave
the European Union, according to a survey published.
(BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES, moved, 400 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares slip, U.S. presidential debate awaited
TOKYO - Asian shares began the week under a cloud after
losses on Wall Street, as investors' attention turned from
central banks to American politics ahead of the first U.S.
presidential debate. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by
Lisa Twaronite, 550 words)
Dollar sways vs yen and euro, U.S. presidential debate
awaited
TOKYO - The dollar wobbles against the yen and euro,
cautiously held in a narrow range ahead of the impending first
debate between U.S. presidential candidates that could determine
the currency's near-term direction. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 450 words)
Oil prices rebound after Algeria says all options open at
OPEC meeting
SINGAPORE - Crude prices rebounded after Algeria's energy
minister said the day before that all options were possible for
an oil output cut or freeze at this week's informal meeting of
OPEC producers. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Keith Wallis,
375 words)
Gold slips on firm dollar; market focuses on U.S. debate
outcome
Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed, though the
market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. presidential debate
later on Monday that could see investors buying more of the
metal as a hedge against financial uncertainty.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 400 words)
ECONOMY
NZ posts wider than expected deficit in August, weighed by
milk powder exports
WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported a wider-than-expected
trade deficit in August, as milk powder exports fell to a
seven-year low and meat exports also waned.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Thailand considering tougher tax collection rules for
internet, tech firms
BANGKOK - Thailand is studying plans for tougher tax
collection rules governing internet and technology firms, the
head of the country's Revenue Department told Reuters.
(THAILAND-TAX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn,
250 words)
+ See also:
- (THAILAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT, PIX), moved, 200 words)
COMPANIES
Hyundai Motor union stages first full strike in 12 yrs
SEOUL - Hyundai Motor's South Korean labour union staged its
first full nationwide strike in 12 years over wages, putting the
automaker's earnings and sales targets at risk. (HYUNDAI
MOTOR-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 350 words)
Canada Unifor union ratifies C$554-million new investment GM
deal
TORONTO - Canada's Unifor union has ratified a deal with
General Motors Co worth C$554 million, the labor group said on
Sunday as it prepares for related talks with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV. (CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ethan Lou,
400 words)
S.Korea prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lotte
chairman Shin Dong-bin
SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest
warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, the
retail-to-chemicals group said, the latest twist in a broad
criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.
(LOTTE GROUP-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Joyce Lee, 275 words)