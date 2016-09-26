Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

BOJ's new framework faces test as market to scrutinise bond operations

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's new policy framework will face its first test in coming weeks as market players look to how the central bank will handle its bond buying operations to achieve its new policy target in long-term bond yields. (JAPAN-BONDS/BOJ, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)

Majority of UK CEOs considering moving operations abroad post-Brexit -survey

LONDON - Three-quarters of British company bosses are considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a survey published. (BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES, moved, 400 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares slip, U.S. presidential debate awaited

TOKYO - Asian shares began the week under a cloud after losses on Wall Street, as investors' attention turned from central banks to American politics ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 550 words)

Dollar sways vs yen and euro, U.S. presidential debate awaited

TOKYO - The dollar wobbles against the yen and euro, cautiously held in a narrow range ahead of the impending first debate between U.S. presidential candidates that could determine the currency's near-term direction. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 450 words)

Oil prices rebound after Algeria says all options open at OPEC meeting

SINGAPORE - Crude prices rebounded after Algeria's energy minister said the day before that all options were possible for an oil output cut or freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Keith Wallis, 375 words)

Gold slips on firm dollar; market focuses on U.S. debate outcome

Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed, though the market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. presidential debate later on Monday that could see investors buying more of the metal as a hedge against financial uncertainty. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 400 words)

ECONOMY

NZ posts wider than expected deficit in August, weighed by milk powder exports

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported a wider-than-expected trade deficit in August, as milk powder exports fell to a seven-year low and meat exports also waned. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Thailand considering tougher tax collection rules for internet, tech firms

BANGKOK - Thailand is studying plans for tougher tax collection rules governing internet and technology firms, the head of the country's Revenue Department told Reuters. (THAILAND-TAX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, 250 words)

COMPANIES

Hyundai Motor union stages first full strike in 12 yrs

SEOUL - Hyundai Motor's South Korean labour union staged its first full nationwide strike in 12 years over wages, putting the automaker's earnings and sales targets at risk. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 350 words)

Canada Unifor union ratifies C$554-million new investment GM deal

TORONTO - Canada's Unifor union has ratified a deal with General Motors Co worth C$554 million, the labor group said on Sunday as it prepares for related talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. (CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ethan Lou, 400 words)

S.Korea prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lotte chairman Shin Dong-bin

SEOUL - South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, the retail-to-chemicals group said, the latest twist in a broad criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate. (LOTTE GROUP-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Joyce Lee, 275 words)