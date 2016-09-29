Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Fed's primal divide: Is economy overheating or stuck in a rut?

ST. LOUIS - Investors may be expecting a U.S. interest rate increase in December, but Federal Reserve policymakers remain divided over whether the economy is mired in a rut, strong enough to withstand an immediate hike or hovering somewhere in between. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Howard Schneider, 825 words)

Japan's August retail sales slip renews pressure on policymakers

TOKYO - Japan's retail sales fell more than expected in August for the sixth straight month of annual declines due to falling sales of clothes and home appliances - keeping policymakers under pressure to find ways of beefing up household spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Stanley White, 325 words)

MARKETS

Oil prices, stocks up on surprise OPEC deal though gains seen fizzling

HONG KONG - Oil prices extended gains in Asia, boosting stock markets, after OPEC members agreed to curb output in a surprise deal, though investors were wary of chasing markets higher as the U.S. presidential election nears. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 425 words)

Commodity currencies firm, yen sags after OPEC oil curb agreement

TOKYO - Commodity-linked currencies held firm after OPEC agreed to cut oil output in the first such deal since 2008, boosting oil prices while a broad gain in risk assets dented the yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 575 words)

Gold steady as dollar sags after OPEC deal

Gold edged up as the U.S. dollar weakened in the wake of an oil producer agreement to curb output. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 325 words)

Oil prices mixed as sceptical investors wait for clarity on OPEC deal

SINGAPORE - Oil futures were mixed in Asian trading as the market became more skeptical on how OPEC members would implement a plan to curb oil output a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to limit production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Keith Wallis, 450 words)

ECONOMY

New Zealand, Gulf states renew efforts to seal free trade pact

WELLINGTON - New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council will work to get a stalled free trade pact back on track after trade ministers from the Pacific nation and Saudi Arabia agreed to deepen trade ties. (NEWZEALAND-SAUDI/TRADE, moved, 375 words)

The underground pipeline shaping North Korea's new capitalists

SEOUL - As the United States and other nations grasp for new ways to sanction Pyongyang in response to its latest nuclear test, some North Korean defectors see investment in its rudimentary market economy as a way to foment gradual change from within. (NORTHKOREA-INVESTMENT/, moving at 2300 GMT, by Ju-min Park, pix, 800 words)

COMPANIES

China's Fosun to invest in $6.9 bln Chinese high-speed rail project

SHANGHAI - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it will invest in a 46.2 billion yuan ($6.92 billion) private-partnership project (PPP) to build a high-speed rail link, becoming the first private firm to take part in a Chinese high-speed rail project. (CHINA-FOSUN/RAILWAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brenda Goh, 243 words)

Samsung says in talks with U.S. watchdog on washing machine safety issues

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics, which is already reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones, said on Thursday it is in talks with a U.S. watchdog to address potential safety problems related to some of its washing machines. (SAMSUNG ELEC-WASHINGMACHINE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 300 words)