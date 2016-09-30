Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Japan CPI, consumption fall again as BOJ-weary households
slash spending
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell in the year to
August, a sixth straight month of declines and a daunting
challenge for the Bank of Japan's relaunched stimulus campaign.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 450 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks slip as Deutsche sours mood, oil pulls back
SINGAPORE - Asian stocks extended losses as worries about
the health of Deutsche Bank weighed on financial shares and as
oil prices inched back from near-one month highs on scepticism
over OPEC's new plan to curb output. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP
2), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 800 words)
Yen, Swiss franc near 1-month high vs dollar as risk
sentiment sours
TOKYO - The Japanese yen looks set to log its third straight
quarter of gains, while the Swiss franc held firm as concerns
about the health of Deutsche Bank undermined investor risk
appetite. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 550 words)
Oil prices down on profit-taking after two-day jump
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped on profit-taking, after
rising 7 percent in the past two sessions, amid doubts that
OPEC's first planned output cut in eight years would make a
substantial dent in the global crude glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, by Keith Wallis, 425 words)
Gold rises as stocks slip, on track for weekly loss
Gold inched up as equities fell, but was on track to end the
week down over 1 percent. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 350 words)
ECONOMY
Indonesia Sept inflation rate seen edging up but still near
2009 lows
JAKARTA - Indonesia's annual inflation rate is expected to
have inched up in September, after hitting the lowest level
since 2009 the month before, a Reuters poll showed.
(INDONESIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (POLL), moved, 175 words)
COMPANIES
Creditors seek bankruptcy restructuring for Dongbei Special
Steel
SHANGHAI - Fushun Special Steel said a court is reviewing an
application from creditors for a bankruptcy restructuring of
parent Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd. (DONGBEI-DEBT/FUSHUN
STEEL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin, 425
words)
Australia's Woolworths in talks over fuel station sale
SYDNEY - Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd said it
is considering offers to buy its petrol station chain in a deal
said to be worth more than $1 billion, extending an asset
sell-off as it shores up its core grocery business.
(WOOLWORTHS-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye and Colin
Packham, 350 words)