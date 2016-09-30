Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Japan CPI, consumption fall again as BOJ-weary households slash spending

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell in the year to August, a sixth straight month of declines and a daunting challenge for the Bank of Japan's relaunched stimulus campaign. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 450 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks slip as Deutsche sours mood, oil pulls back

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks extended losses as worries about the health of Deutsche Bank weighed on financial shares and as oil prices inched back from near-one month highs on scepticism over OPEC's new plan to curb output. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 800 words)

Yen, Swiss franc near 1-month high vs dollar as risk sentiment sours

TOKYO - The Japanese yen looks set to log its third straight quarter of gains, while the Swiss franc held firm as concerns about the health of Deutsche Bank undermined investor risk appetite. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 550 words)

Oil prices down on profit-taking after two-day jump

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dropped on profit-taking, after rising 7 percent in the past two sessions, amid doubts that OPEC's first planned output cut in eight years would make a substantial dent in the global crude glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Keith Wallis, 425 words)

Gold rises as stocks slip, on track for weekly loss

Gold inched up as equities fell, but was on track to end the week down over 1 percent. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Indonesia Sept inflation rate seen edging up but still near 2009 lows

JAKARTA - Indonesia's annual inflation rate is expected to have inched up in September, after hitting the lowest level since 2009 the month before, a Reuters poll showed. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (POLL), moved, 175 words)

COMPANIES

Creditors seek bankruptcy restructuring for Dongbei Special Steel

SHANGHAI - Fushun Special Steel said a court is reviewing an application from creditors for a bankruptcy restructuring of parent Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd. (DONGBEI-DEBT/FUSHUN STEEL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin, 425 words)

Australia's Woolworths in talks over fuel station sale

SYDNEY - Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd said it is considering offers to buy its petrol station chain in a deal said to be worth more than $1 billion, extending an asset sell-off as it shores up its core grocery business. (WOOLWORTHS-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye and Colin Packham, 350 words)