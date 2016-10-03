Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Japan big manufacturers' mood flat in fragile economic
recovery -BOJ tankan
TOKYO - Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers was flat
in the three months to September and service-sector sentiment
worsened to its lowest in nearly two years, the Bank of Japan's
closely watched tankan survey showed on Monday, underscoring a
fragile economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 425 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks start Q4 with gains, sterling stumbles
SYDNEY - Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm
start, while sterling tumbled as Britain set a March deadline to
start divorce proceedings from the European Union.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 580
words)
Dollar edges up as Deutsche fears recede, sterling stumbles
TOKYO - The dollar started off the week on a firmer footing
as fears about Deutshe Bank receded and investors looked ahead
to this week's U.S. jobs data, while sterling hit seven-week
lows after Britain set a March deadline to begin its exit from
the European Union. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 475 words)
Oil prices fall on high production despite planned OPEC
output cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell away from $50 per barrel on
Monday despite an agreement last week by exporters to cut
output, with traders doubting the step was enough to rein in
production that has exceeded consumption for the better part of
three years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 400 words)
Gold slips on tapering safe-haven demand as Deutsche Bank
worries ease
Gold edged slightly lower on a firmer dollar and rise in
equities and the yellow metal lost its safe-haven appeal as
concerns about Deutsche Bank's health eased. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)
ECONOMY
Four cities in China restrict property purchases
SHANGHAI - Four Chinese cities have announced new
restrictions on property purchases as the government tries to
cool soaring home prices stoked by property speculators in
second- and third-tier cities across the country.
(CHINA-PROPERTY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words)
Australia home prices keep rising in Sept-CoreLogic
SYDNEY - Australian home prices rose overall in September as
record-low mortgage rates kept demand strong in Melbourne and
Sydney, though the performance of other cities was a lot more
patchy. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words)
COMPANIES
BOC Aviation to buy 5 planes from Air China worth $1.5 bln
at list prices
HONG KONG - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said it would
buy five new planes from Air China, worth a combined $1.5
billion at list prices, and would lease them back to the
carrier. (BOC AVIATION-AIR CHINA/, moved, 110 words)
Australian bank CEOs set to face parliamentary scrutiny
SYDNEY - The chief executives of Australia's 'Big Four'
banks are set to be questioned over three days this week by a
parliamentary committee that could propose measures to limit the
dominance of the major lenders, including imposing a new levy.
(AUSTRALIA-BANKS/, by Jonathan Barrett, 525 words)