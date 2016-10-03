Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918

TOP STORIES

Japan big manufacturers' mood flat in fragile economic recovery -BOJ tankan

TOKYO - Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers was flat in the three months to September and service-sector sentiment worsened to its lowest in nearly two years, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan survey showed on Monday, underscoring a fragile economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 425 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks start Q4 with gains, sterling stumbles

SYDNEY - Asian shares got the new quarter off to a firm start, while sterling tumbled as Britain set a March deadline to start divorce proceedings from the European Union. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 580 words)

Dollar edges up as Deutsche fears recede, sterling stumbles

TOKYO - The dollar started off the week on a firmer footing as fears about Deutshe Bank receded and investors looked ahead to this week's U.S. jobs data, while sterling hit seven-week lows after Britain set a March deadline to begin its exit from the European Union. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 475 words)

Oil prices fall on high production despite planned OPEC output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell away from $50 per barrel on Monday despite an agreement last week by exporters to cut output, with traders doubting the step was enough to rein in production that has exceeded consumption for the better part of three years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold slips on tapering safe-haven demand as Deutsche Bank worries ease

Gold edged slightly lower on a firmer dollar and rise in equities and the yellow metal lost its safe-haven appeal as concerns about Deutsche Bank's health eased. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 425 words)

ECONOMY

Four cities in China restrict property purchases

SHANGHAI - Four Chinese cities have announced new restrictions on property purchases as the government tries to cool soaring home prices stoked by property speculators in second- and third-tier cities across the country. (CHINA-PROPERTY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words)

Australia home prices keep rising in Sept-CoreLogic

SYDNEY - Australian home prices rose overall in September as record-low mortgage rates kept demand strong in Melbourne and Sydney, though the performance of other cities was a lot more patchy. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

BOC Aviation to buy 5 planes from Air China worth $1.5 bln at list prices

HONG KONG - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said it would buy five new planes from Air China, worth a combined $1.5 billion at list prices, and would lease them back to the carrier. (BOC AVIATION-AIR CHINA/, moved, 110 words)

Australian bank CEOs set to face parliamentary scrutiny

SYDNEY - The chief executives of Australia's 'Big Four' banks are set to be questioned over three days this week by a parliamentary committee that could propose measures to limit the dominance of the major lenders, including imposing a new levy. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/, by Jonathan Barrett, 525 words)