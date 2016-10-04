Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7918
TOP STORIES
Stronger yen, not inflation, will trigger BOJ easing
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan would deepen negative interest
interest rates to thwart any sharp spikes in the yen, which the
central bank sees as an obstacle to stoking inflation and
economic growth, sources familiar with its thinking say.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-YEN, moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)
+ See also:
- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley
White, 300 words)
China September data seen tipping mild pickup in economy
BEIJING - A flurry of data from China in coming weeks is
expected to point to modest improvement in the economy in the
third quarter as a government infrastructure spree and a housing
boom boosts demand from steel and glass to furniture and
appliances. (CHINA-ECONOMY/DATA (PREVIEW), moved, 625 words)
+ See also:
- (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 250 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares rise, dollar firms after upbeat US data
TOKYO - Asian shares shrugged off a sluggish start and
pushed higher, with Japanese markets leading the way after an
upbeat U.S. manufacturing survey bolstered the dollar.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 525
words)
Dollar up on upbeat manufacturing survey, "hard Brexit"
fears hit pound
TOKYO - The dollar rose against the yen and euro on Tuesday,
boosted by an upbeat U.S. manfacturing sector survey, while the
pound wallowed near a three-decade low on concerns over a
potential "hard Brexit" for Britain. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2),
by Shinichi Saoshiro, 475 words)
Oil prices dip on surging Iran sales, but looming OPEC deal
offers support
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early, weighed down by a rise
in Iranian exports that adds to a global supply overhang,
although a planned OPEC-led supply cut later this year has lent
crude some support. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein,
300 words)
Gold hits 2-week low on strong dollar after U.S. data
Gold fell to over two-week lows on a stronger dollar after
an upbeat U.S. economic data. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)
ECONOMY
BOK sees only small risk of capital flight when Fed raises
rates
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank that any U.S. interest
rate hikes had only limited prospects of triggering a massive
flight of capital from South Korea, and it would not hike rates
immediately after the U.S. does. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/CENBANK
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim, 350 words)
Australia keeps rates on hold amid home building bonanza
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank left interest rates at 1.5
percent as it weighs the effect of past easing and the
biggest-ever boom in apartment building helps underpin economic
activity and jobs growth. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES (WRAPUP 2,
PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)
COMPANIES
Samsung BioLogics IPO may raise $2 bln in S. Korea's third
biggest listing
SEOUL - Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd, a contract manufacturer of
biotech drugs for global pharmaceutical firms, said its initial
public offering is expected to raise as much as $2 billion in
what is set to be South Korea's third-largest IPO. (SAMSUNG
BIOLOGICS-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee,
200 words)
China Evergrande plans backdoor Shenzhen listing of property
assets
HONG KONG - China Evergrande Group plans to inject almost
all of its property assets into a Shenzhen-listed company,
orchestrating a backdoor listing in mainland China that could
potentially fetch it a higher valuation. (EVERGRANDE-STOCKS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Clare Jim and Elzio Barreto, 425 words)
Petroperu says it expects oil pipeline to reopen in 4-5
months
LIMA - Peruvian state-owned energy company Petroperu will
ask local communities to help protect its oil pipeline from the
vandalism that it blames for several leaks in the Amazon this
year, the company's new president said Monday.
(PERU-OIL/PETROPERU (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mitra Taj, 400 words)