TOP STORIES

U.S. aluminium foil producers launch case accusing China of dumping

BEIJING - U.S. aluminium foil producers have filed petitions with their government accusing Chinese manufacturers of dumping the product in the United States, the first such case since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.(CHINA-ALUMINIUM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 413 words)

Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin

TOKYO - Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse unit needs to decide by the end of the month whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy so the Japanese conglomerate can compile audited third-quarter earnings without further delays, Japan's Finance Minister said. (TOSHIBA-ACCOUNTING/(UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Takashi Umekawa, 338 words)

Debt stress in Australian mining towns vexes investors

SYDNEY - Australia's quarter-century run of uninterrupted economic growth made its property market one of the world's most expensive, but mortgage pain in towns hit by a commodities downturn is beginning to be felt in parts of the financial system.(AUSTRALIA-BANKS/ARREARS (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Cecile Lefort and Jamie Freed, 672 words)

HK corporate disclosure criticised amid high fees and privacy fears

HONG KONG - Hong Kong beefs up corporate disclosure laws following the Panama Papers scandal, but unlike many other financial centres it is not making it any easier to access the information, transparency campaigners and private investigators say.(HONGKONG-CORPORATE/DISCLOSURE (PIX), moved, by Michelle Price, 734 words)

Japan says no barriers to auto imports after U.S. fires trade salvo

TOKYO - Japan rejects U.S. demands for more access to Japan's auto market, saying the government has already taken steps to eliminate tariffs and non-tariff barriers.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 312 words)

Canada PM Trudeau, Trump discuss border cooperation, lumber

OTTAWA - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discuss border cooperation in a phone call on Thursday as pressure mounted in Canada over rising numbers of asylum seekers crossing to Canada from the United States.(USA-TRUMP/CANADA (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren, 401 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at 1-1/2-month high

TOKYO - Asian stocks edge up and the dollar rose to 1-1/2-month highs versus the yen, ahead of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 638 words)

Dollar on track for winning week as US jobs data awaited, euro firm

TOKYO - The dollar firms to six-week highs against the yen and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. (GLOBAL-FOREX, updating throughout the day, 436 words)

Oil edges off 3-month low, but glut worries fester

TOKYO - Crude prices inch up after dropping to their lowest in more than three months the session before, pressured by concerns that a global supply glut is proving stubbornly persistent.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Aaron Sheldrick, 309 words)

Gold falls below key level of $1,200 ahead of US jobs data

Gold prices drop below the key level of $1,200 an ounce to hit their lowest in over five weeks, pressured by a stronger dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS, updating throughout the day, 383 words)

ECONOMY

China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor

BEIJING - China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said. (CHINA-ECONOMY/YUAN, moved, 263 words)

China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei

HEFEI - In 2016, Hefei, a manufacturing hub of about 8 million people in China's east, is one of the world's hottest property markets and a prime target for price curbs designed to knock speculative heat out the sector.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn, 779 words)

Philippines Jan exports rise at fastest pace in 3 years

MANILA - Philippine exports rises at its quickest pace in three years in January on demand for technology goods and commodities, while continuing strong imports underlined a buoyant domestic economy. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Enrico Dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr, 323 words)

China stealth jet enters service, navy building "first class" fleet

BEIJING - China puts into service its new generation J-20 stealth fighter, a warplane it hopes will narrow the military gap with the United States, as senior naval officers said the country was building a "first class" navy and developing a marine corps.(CHINA-PARLIAMENT/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Blanchard, 632 words)

Vietnam's PM says ready to visit U.S. to promote ties

HANOI - Vietnam's prime minister says he is ready to visit the United States to promote ties between the two countries and work with President Donald Trump's new administration, particularly over trade.(VIETNAM-USA, moved, by My Pham, 256 words)

Thai February consumer confidence at 14 month high - survey

BANGKOK - Thailand's consumer confidence rises for a third straight month in February to its highest in 14 months, aided by improved exports, tourism and commodity prices, a survey showed. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved, 221 words)

COMPANIES

Uber drivers found guilty of unlawful commercial car hire in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Five Hong Kong Uber drivers found guilty of illegally using their vehicles for commercial purposes by a local court, dealing a potential blow to Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial hub. (UBER-HONGKONG/ (PIX, TV), moved, 200 words)

State-backed rivals force India's e-payment firms to step up

MUMBAI - Electronic payment firms get big boost with India abolishing most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise their game to hang on to their new customers.(INDIA-TECH/PAYMENT (PIX), moved, by Sankalp Phartiyal and Devidutta Tripathy, 786 words)