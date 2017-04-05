Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214
TOP STORIES
Australia banking watchdog warns of more curbs on housing
SYDNEY - Australia's banking watchdog says that authorities
can and will take further action if needed to stop a
debt-fuelled bubble in the country's red-hot housing market.
(AUSTRALIA-BANKS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jamie Freed and
Swati Pandey, 377 words)
BHP declares force majeure on Bowen Basin coal deliveries
SYDNEY - BHP Billiton, the world's biggest exporter of coal
used to make steel, declares force majeure for coal deliveries
from its mines in Australia's Bowen Basin after a cyclone
damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
(AUSTRALIA-CYCLONE/COAL (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, 299
words)
MARKETS
Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
HONG KONG - Asian stocks rise, helped by a bounce in Chinese
shares, though the underlying sentiment was still cautious with
investors wary of taking big positions before Presidents Donald
Trump and Xi Jinping start their summit on
Thursday.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the
day, by Saikat Chatterjee, 495 words)
Dollar edges up vs yen on 'gotobi' payment date, faces
summit pressure
TOKYO - The dollar regains some traction against the yen in
Asian trade, but remained under pressure after North Korea fired
a ballistic missile into the sea.(GLOBAL-FOREX, updating
throughout the day, 348 words)
Gold steady ahead of Trump, Xi meet; March Fed minutes
awaited
Gold prices hold firm near a one-month high hit in the prior
session, as appetite for riskier assets eased ahead of a meeting
between leaders of the United States and China.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by
Sethuraman N R, 410 words)
Oil rises to near 1-month high on gradual tightening of
supplies
SINGAPORE - Oil prices climb to one-month high on signs of
gradual tightening in a market bloated by years of
overproduction that has left storage tanks around the world
brimming with unsold fuel.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating
throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 421 words)
ECONOMY
China coking coal surges amid shipment disruptions after
Cyclone Debbie
MANILA - Chinese coking coal futures jump more than 7
percent to a four-month high amid worries over tighter supply
after Cyclone Debbie slammed into top supplier Australia,
crippling exports of the steelmaking raw material.(ASIA-IRONORE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 414 words)
Gig economy creates ripples in Australia’s A$2.1 trln
pension pool
SYDNEY - When ride-hailing company Uber started in 2014,
Sydney resident Rosalina Kariotakis was among the first drivers
to sign up, becoming part of the "gig economy" where freelance
work is transforming the traditional job market in step with
advances in technology.(AUSTRALIA-GIG/PENSIONS (PIX), moved, by
Cecile Lefort, 551 words)
Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in March-VFACTS
SYDNEY - Australian new vehicle sales bounce modestly in
March as the timing of the Easter holidays resulted in more
selling days compared to the same month last
year.(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 190 words)
COMPANIES
Samsung to ride soaring chip profits in Q1, Galaxy S8 aura
in 2017
SEOUL - Record earnings at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip
division is set to propel the tech giant's first-quarter profit
to a three-and-a-half-year high, and the quarters ahead could be
even better if its newest smartphone, Galaxy S8, is a success.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/PREVIEW (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young
Lee, 494 words)
ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal
WASHINGTON - The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina,
wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG on
condition that it divest three products, the Federal Trade
Commission said.(SYNGENTA AG-M&A/CHINA NATL CHEM (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Diane Bartz, 305 words)
NZ's Comvita issues profit warning as informal channels to
China struggle
WELLINGTON - New Zealand honey exporter Comvita Ltd issues a
profit warning due to problems with its informal channels into
China, sending its shares down more than 13
percent.(COMVITA-OUTLOOK/(UPDATE 1), moved, 203 words)