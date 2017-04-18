Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 3049 6414

TOP STORIES

China's home prices accelerate in March on-month, highlighting policy challenges

BEIJING - Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn, 675 words)

Australia's central bank boxed-in by soft jobs, hot housing

SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's central bank had to balance a subdued labour market against escalating household debt when leaving rates steady earlier this month, highlighting the box it finds itself in on policy. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (moved), moved, 384 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks pulled back, and the dollar gave up the gains it had clocked on the U.S. Treasury Secretary's comments in support of a stronger currency, as escalating tensions over North Korea dragged sentiment lower. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Nichola Saminather, 761 words)

Oil prices fall on expected climb in U.S. production

TOKYO - Oil prices fell in thin trade after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Aaron Sheldrick, 345 words)

Dollar/yen off 5-mth low but US-Japan trade issues limit rise

TOKYO - The dollar pulled away from five-month lows versus the yen, with comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and higher debt yields giving the bruised greenback some breathing space. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 489 words)

Gold firm as North Korea worries offer support

Gold held steady supported by geopolitical tensions over North Korea and after falling from a five-month high in the previous session on a firmer dollar. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Sethuraman N R, 439 words)

ECONOMY

Japan gov't nominates reflationist economist for BOJ board

TOKYO - Japan's government on Tuesday nominated Goushi Kataoka, a private economist considered an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), by Sumio Ito, 244 words)

NZ inflation on the rise, cenbank unlikely to waiver on record low rates

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have finally hit the central bank target mid-point of 2 percent growth in the first quarter, after more than a year of concerted effort to lift tepid inflation. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CPI (PREVIEW), moved, 355 words)

S.Korea think tank upgrades 2017 economic growth forecast to 2.6 pct

SEOUL - A state-run South Korean think tank upgraded its 2017 economic growth outlook on Tuesday as the global economy recovers broadly, raising this year's gross domestic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent projected earlier. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/FORECAST (moved), moved, 171 words)

COMPANIES

Netflix shares head for new high after strong subscriber outlook

Netflix Inc made a bullish forecast for subscriber additions by mid-year, a positive sign for its push to expand around the world that sent its shares toward an all-time high. (NETFLIX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Narottam Medhora, 497 words)

Australia's Aurizon slashes profit guidance, coal tonnage after cyclone

SYDNEY - Australian coal railway line operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd slashed its annual profit guidance by up to 16 percent and said as much as 21 million tonnes less coal would be carried to ports as a result of Cyclone Debbie. (AURIZON-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 260 words)

Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang

SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL), a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group. (FIDELITYGUARANTYLIFE-M&A/ANBANG (moved), moved, 146 words)