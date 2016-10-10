Rescuers pull 2,121 migrants to safety in Mediterranean
MILAN, May 20 Rescuers pulled 2,121 migrants to safety from boats in the Mediterranean late on Friday and early on Saturday and recovered one dead body, the Italian coastguard said.
TOP STORIES
British economy loses steam as business investment wilts -surveys
LONDON - Britain's economy appears to be losing steam, with major business surveys showing a marked slowdown in the services sector and boardrooms beset by doubt about the future following the country's vote to leave the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY (moved), by Andy Bruce, 725 words)
MARKETS
Asia shares gain, Mexican peso jumps as Trump's chances seen diminishing
SYDNEY - Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso climbed as markets saw less chance a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid amid a scandal over vulgar comments he made about women. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 575 words)
Mexican peso climbs, stocks edge up as Trump's chances seen fading
SYDNEY - The Mexican peso climbed and U.S. stock futures crept higher as markets saw less chance of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid amid a scandal over comments he made about women. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 625 words)
Gold up on weaker dollar; presidential debate in focus
Gold rose, after marking a four-month low in the prior session, supported by an easing dollar, with markets eyeing the second U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (CORRECTED), moved, 450 words)
Oil prices fall over doubts that non-OPEC producers will cut output
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output would rein in a global oversupply that has dogged markets for over two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)
ECONOMY
China Sept services sector growth dips but still solid - Caixin PMI
BEIJING - China's services sector created jobs at the fastest pace in seven months in September as new business picked up, even though the overall rate of growth was little changed from August, a private survey showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES-CAIXIN (REPEAT), moved, 350 words)
COMPANIES
Samsung recall crisis deepens; Yonhap reports Note 7 production halt
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korean media said on Monday, a further setback for the tech giant in the midst of its worst ever phone recall crisis. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 650 words)
Noble Group agrees $1.05 bln sale of U.S. unit in planned move to cut debt
SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group agreed to sell its North American energy distribution unit to U.S. firm Calpine Corp for $1.05 billion, moving a step closer to completing a restructuring to raise $2 billion to help cut debt. (NOBLE-M&A/CALPINE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 350 words)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.