TOP STORIES

British economy loses steam as business investment wilts -surveys

LONDON - Britain's economy appears to be losing steam, with major business surveys showing a marked slowdown in the services sector and boardrooms beset by doubt about the future following the country's vote to leave the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY (moved), by Andy Bruce, 725 words)

MARKETS

Asia shares gain, Mexican peso jumps as Trump's chances seen diminishing

SYDNEY - Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso climbed as markets saw less chance a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid amid a scandal over vulgar comments he made about women. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 575 words)

Mexican peso climbs, stocks edge up as Trump's chances seen fading

SYDNEY - The Mexican peso climbed and U.S. stock futures crept higher as markets saw less chance of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid amid a scandal over comments he made about women. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 625 words)

Gold up on weaker dollar; presidential debate in focus

Gold rose, after marking a four-month low in the prior session, supported by an easing dollar, with markets eyeing the second U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (CORRECTED), moved, 450 words)

Oil prices fall over doubts that non-OPEC producers will cut output

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output would rein in a global oversupply that has dogged markets for over two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

ECONOMY

China Sept services sector growth dips but still solid - Caixin PMI

BEIJING - China's services sector created jobs at the fastest pace in seven months in September as new business picked up, even though the overall rate of growth was little changed from August, a private survey showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES-CAIXIN (REPEAT), moved, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung recall crisis deepens; Yonhap reports Note 7 production halt

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korean media said on Monday, a further setback for the tech giant in the midst of its worst ever phone recall crisis. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 650 words)

Noble Group agrees $1.05 bln sale of U.S. unit in planned move to cut debt

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group agreed to sell its North American energy distribution unit to U.S. firm Calpine Corp for $1.05 billion, moving a step closer to completing a restructuring to raise $2 billion to help cut debt. (NOBLE-M&A/CALPINE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 350 words)