TOP STORIES
BOJ policymakers signal higher threshold for further easing
MATSUMOTO/TOKYO - Bank of Japan policymakers kept to their
pledge to expand stimulus but only to protect the economy from
external shocks, signalling that the threshold for further
easing has been raised after last month's policy revamp.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Stanley White, 475 words)
MARKETS
GLOBAL MARKET-Asia shares slip as US earnings disappoint,
dollar gains
TOKYO - Asian shares hit three-week lows after a dour start
to Wall Street's corporate earnings season knocked U.S. stocks,
while the dollar and Treasury yields are at multi-month high on
growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)
Dollar pressured by sterling's rebound from selloff
TOKYO - The recently buoyant dollar came under pressure in
Asian trading, as sterling partially rebounded from its dramatic
losses in the previous session. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 445 words)
Oil edges up before producer talks on output curbs
TOKYO - Crude futures inched up, with investors waiting for
talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on curbing
output to end a glut in the global market. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved),
moved, 250 words)
Gold rises as dollar sags; Fed policy minutes in focus
BENGALURU - Gold edged higher as the U.S. dollar retreated,
with markets waiting for minutes from the September Federal
Reserve policy meeting for more clues on any interest rate hikes
this year. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), by Swati Verma, 400
words)
ECONOMY
Australia consumer confidence rises further in Oct-survey
SYDNEY - A measure of consumer sentiment rose for a third
month in October as Australians became more optimistic about the
economy and their own finances for the year ahead, its compilers
said on on Wednesday. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT
(moved), moved, 275 words)
COMPANIES
Investors demand answers, new phone from Samsung after Note
7 fire fiasco
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd needs to quickly find the
cause of the fires that led to it pulling its Galaxy Note 7
smartphones and get a new model to market, investors said on
Wednesday, as shares in the company slipped to a one-month low.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/STOCKS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Se Young Lee, 625 words)
Activists disrupt key Canada-U.S. oil pipelines
CALGARY - Climate-change activists on Tuesday disrupted the
flow of millions of barrels of crude from Canada to the United
States in rare, coordinated action that targeted several key
pipelines simultaneously. (USA-CANADA/PIPELINES (UPDATE 4, PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Nia Williams, 815 words)