TOP STORIES
BOJ likely to cut inflation forecasts, wary of
easing-sources
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is likely to slightly cut next
fiscal year's inflation forecast in a quarterly review, sources
familiar with its thinking say, but the central bank isn't
expected to ease in the near term after having revamped its
policy framework only last month. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-CPI (UPDATE
2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 600 words)
China Sept exports fall more than expected, imports back in
contraction
BEIJING - China's September exports fell 10 percent from a
year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports
unexpectedly shrank 1.9 percent after picking up in August,
suggesting signs of steadying in the world's second-largest
economy may be short-lived. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 375 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks stumble as weak China trade data raise growth
concerns
HONG KONG - Asian stocks stumbled to three-week lows and
U.S. stock futures and Treasury yields fell after China's
September trade data showed a sharp decline in exports, raising
fresh concerns about the health of the world's second biggest
economy. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat
Chatterjee, 525 words)
Dollar falls from 2-1/2 month high vs yen after weak China
trade data
SINGAPORE - The dollar pulled back from a 2-1/2 month high
against the yen after surprisingly weak Chinese trade data
stirred fresh concern about the world's second-largest economy.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano, 575 words)
Oil prices fall on higher OPEC output, rise in US crude
stocks
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell after OPEC said its production
had risen to the highest level in at least eight years and
following reports of an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)
Gold prices climb on weaker dollar, stumbling stocks
BENGALURU - Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar pared early
gains and equities plunged on Chinese trade data that stoked
concerns about the health of the world's No.2 economy.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Verma, 375 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of Korea flags Samsung export risks, says recovery
still on track
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank conceded that Samsung
Electronic Co Ltd's smartphone crisis could potentially
undermine economic growth, but largely maintained its view that
the country's recovery is still on track.
(SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christine Kim
and Cynthia Kim, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Wells Fargo's new CEO faces immediate test
NEW YORK - Tim Sloan will not have much time to prepare his
pitch for Wall Street. (WELLS FARGO-ACCOUNTS/ (moved), by Dan
Freed, 875 words)
Samsung's woes highlight explosive limits of lithium
batteries
SINGAPORE - Lithium-based batteries have been powering our
portable devices for 25 years. (TECH-BATTERIES/PROBLEMS (UPDATE
1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1000 words)