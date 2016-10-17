Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 3067 7913
TOP STORIES
China 2016 economic growth seen slowing to 6.6 pct, 6.5 pct
in 2017
BEIJING - China's economic growth is expected to cool to 6.6
percent this year and slow further to 6.5 percent in 2017, even
as the government keeps up policy support to help ward off a
sharper slowdown, a Reuters poll showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (POLL),
moved, by Kevin Yao, 700 words)
UK consumers most upbeat in 5 years, but not in pro-EU
London
LONDON - British consumers were their most confident in five
years in September, a survey showed, but the upbeat mood was not
shared in London where most voters opposed leaving the European
Union in June's Brexit referendum. (BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY (moved),
moved, 350 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares fall, dollar at 7-month high after Yellen
comments
TOKYO - Asian shares fell while the dollar held firm near
seven-month high against a basket of major currencies after
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted
long-dated U.S. bond yields. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved,
by Hideyuki Sano, 745 words)
Dollar hits 7-month high after upbeat U.S. data, rise in
yields
TOKYO - The dollar inched up to a seven-month high against a
basket of currencies, retaining momentum from upbeat U.S. data
last week that reinforced expectations of a December interest
rate hike by the Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 500 words)
Oil prices fall on rise in U.S. drilling, strong dollar
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell early, pulled down by a rising
rig count in the United States, a strong dollar and record
OPEC-output which comes amid slowing global economic growth that
could erode fuel demand. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving, by
Henning Gloystein, 394 words)
Gold edges up on bargain hunting, dollar pares gains
Gold prices edged up slightly as the U.S. dollar gave up
some gains and bargain hunters used dips to accumulate the
precious metal. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Sethuraman N R, 422 words)
ECONOMY
Australia seen grabbing uninterrupted GDP growth record
SYDNEY - Australia is forecast to enjoy at least another two
years of solid economic growth, extending a quarter of a century
without recession and dodging the deflation that dogs so many of
its rich world peers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/POLL (moved), by Wayne
Cole, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Australia's Crown Resorts says 18 staff detained in China
SYDNEY - Australia's biggest casino company, Crown Resorts
Ltd, said China had detained 18 of its employees including three
Australians, sending Australian gaming stocks tumbling on
concerns about their strategy for luring Chinese gamblers.
(AUSTRALIA-CROWN RESORTS/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye,
400 words)
Canada union approves Fiat Chrysler contract; Ford next
TORONTO - Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor
agreement with the automaker, their union said, averting a
strike and clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co .
(CANADA-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Allison Martell, 375 words)