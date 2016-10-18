Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Corporate Japan unimpressed with BOJ's latest attempt to spur growth - Reuters poll

TOKYO - Japan Inc has little faith in the central bank's latest shift in monetary policy, with companies saying it won't generate long-desired inflation, spur further business investment or have an impact on the economy. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Malcolm Foster and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 650 words)

Chinese state firms launch $1.8 bln fund to invest in impoverished regions

SHANGHAI - A group of 51 enterprises run by the Chinese central government has launched a 12.2 billion yuan ($1.83 billion) fund to invest in the country's poorest regions, as part of China's strategic plan to use market forces in the fight against poverty. (CHINA-POVERTY/FUND, moved, 300 words)

China looks to expand trade ties during Duterte visit

BEIJING - China is looking to expand trade with the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit this week, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said, as the two sides seek new commercial ties to soothe years of hostility. (CHINA-PHILIPPINES/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Fed 'very close' to employment, inflation goals -Fischer

NEW YORK - The Federal Reserve is "very close" to its U.S. employment and inflation targets, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Monday, as he warned against making rash changes to the policy framework in an effort to boost economic growth. (USA-FED/FISCHER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong, 600 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks lifted by firmer oil prices; dollar steady

HONG KONG - Asian stocks crept up thanks to a rebound in oil prices and the dollar consolidated recent gains although underlying risk appetite was cautious on concerns over capital outflows and weak data, especially from China. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 500 words)

Dollar takes breather, markets ponder near-term Fed rates view

TOKYO - The dollar took a breather from its recent gains, edging away from seven-month highs against a currency basket as investors took stock of U.S. monetary policy expectations over the near term. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 600 words)

Oil edges up as analysts say market could be closer to balance than expected

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose early as some analysts said markets might not be quite as oversupplied as suggested by many, with global inventories rising less than expected ahead of the high-demand winter heating season in the northern hemisphere. (GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold up on weaker dollar, rising stocks keep gains muted

Gold prices edged higher for a second day on a weaker U.S. dollar and rising equities capped gains amid expectations of a longer accommodative policy by central banks around the world. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Australia's RBA says Q3 inflation key for Nov rate call

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank says coming data on inflation and employment will be critical for interest rates at its next meeting on Nov. 1, opening the door to a possible easing in policy. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole, 550 words)

Malaysia's Najib seen pushing populist budget amid election talk

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to put a raft of populist measures into the 2017 budget he unveils on Friday, in a bid to assuage voters unhappy with his leadership and rising living costs. (MALAYSIA-BUDGET/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Joseph Sipalan, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Australia's Crown Resorts 'deeply concerned' about employees detained in China

SYDNEY - Billionaire James Packer, the majority owner of Australian Crown Resorts Ltd, said he was very concerned for 18 company employees detained in China for suspected "gambling crimes." (AUSTRALIA-CROWN RESORTS/CHINA, moved, 350 words)

Samsung Elec to compensate Galaxy Note 7 parts suppliers

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will compensate component suppliers for the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and consider giving them orders for other models to cushion the blow. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (URGENT), moved, 100 words)