TOP STORIES
Corporate Japan unimpressed with BOJ's latest attempt to
spur growth - Reuters poll
TOKYO - Japan Inc has little faith in the central bank's
latest shift in monetary policy, with companies saying it won't
generate long-desired inflation, spur further business
investment or have an impact on the economy. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/
(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Malcolm Foster and Tetsushi Kajimoto,
650 words)
Chinese state firms launch $1.8 bln fund to invest in
impoverished regions
SHANGHAI - A group of 51 enterprises run by the Chinese
central government has launched a 12.2 billion yuan ($1.83
billion) fund to invest in the country's poorest regions, as
part of China's strategic plan to use market forces in the fight
against poverty. (CHINA-POVERTY/FUND, moved, 300 words)
China looks to expand trade ties during Duterte visit
BEIJING - China is looking to expand trade with the
Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit this week,
a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said, as the two sides
seek new commercial ties to soothe years of hostility.
(CHINA-PHILIPPINES/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Fed 'very close' to employment, inflation goals -Fischer
NEW YORK - The Federal Reserve is "very close" to its U.S.
employment and inflation targets, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
said on Monday, as he warned against making rash changes to the
policy framework in an effort to boost economic growth.
(USA-FED/FISCHER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and
Richard Leong, 600 words)
MARKETS
Asian stocks lifted by firmer oil prices; dollar steady
HONG KONG - Asian stocks crept up thanks to a rebound in oil
prices and the dollar consolidated recent gains although
underlying risk appetite was cautious on concerns over capital
outflows and weak data, especially from China. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 500 words)
Dollar takes breather, markets ponder near-term Fed rates
view
TOKYO - The dollar took a breather from its recent gains,
edging away from seven-month highs against a currency basket as
investors took stock of U.S. monetary policy expectations over
the near term. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 600
words)
Oil edges up as analysts say market could be closer to
balance than expected
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose early as some analysts said
markets might not be quite as oversupplied as suggested by many,
with global inventories rising less than expected ahead of the
high-demand winter heating season in the northern hemisphere.
(GLOBAL-OIL/, moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)
Gold up on weaker dollar, rising stocks keep gains muted
Gold prices edged higher for a second day on a weaker U.S.
dollar and rising equities capped gains amid expectations of a
longer accommodative policy by central banks around the world.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Apeksha Nair,
400 words)
ECONOMY
Australia's RBA says Q3 inflation key for Nov rate call
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank says coming data on
inflation and employment will be critical for interest rates at
its next meeting on Nov. 1, opening the door to a possible
easing in policy. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved,
by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole, 550 words)
Malaysia's Najib seen pushing populist budget amid election
talk
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is
expected to put a raft of populist measures into the 2017 budget
he unveils on Friday, in a bid to assuage voters unhappy with
his leadership and rising living costs. (MALAYSIA-BUDGET/
(PREVIEW), moved, by Joseph Sipalan, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Australia's Crown Resorts 'deeply concerned' about employees
detained in China
SYDNEY - Billionaire James Packer, the majority owner of
Australian Crown Resorts Ltd, said he was very concerned for 18
company employees detained in China for suspected "gambling
crimes." (AUSTRALIA-CROWN RESORTS/CHINA, moved, 350 words)
Samsung Elec to compensate Galaxy Note 7 parts suppliers
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will compensate
component suppliers for the discontinued Galaxy Note 7
smartphones and consider giving them orders for other models to
cushion the blow. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (URGENT), moved,
100 words)